New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson and his wife, Chanen, are expecting their first child within the next few weeks. The couple have documented the pregancy on TikTok with Chanen giving updates along the way.

In her most recent TikTok video, she did a "Get Ready With Me" as she did her makeup for the day. While she spoke about the style of makeup she was doing, she also spent time talking about her anticipation of having a baby girl.

Chanen said that there is a mixture of excitement and anxiety. She also said that the nursery is almost done and she can't wait to show everyone. She then asked her followers on TikTok for advice and said that she was thinking about taking their newborn to the New Orleans Saints' games this season.

She said that the first game of the year is also the timeline for when a newborn can be out in public. She said that the thought of bringing their daughter to the game is a bit scary:

"Also, do you have tips about what I should do about taking my daughter to football games? I'm seriously just curious about what I'm supposed to do about that, because that sounds like it could be kind of scary.

"Literally the day of Juwan's first game is like the first day that she's allowed to be out in public. So, I think I'm going to bring her only because Juwan is going to be so emotional and he wants her there."

While doing so may be scary, it will be worth it. Chanen said that she knows that Juwan Johnson will be super excited and emotional about the experience. And that she will definitely do it for him.

When did Juwan Johnson start playing tight end?

Juwan Johnson began his collegiate career at Penn State and was considered a wide receiver. But, his size and abilities as a playmaker allowed the Nittany Lions to utilize him as a tight end, alongside Mike Gesicki.

Johnson decided to enter the transfer portal in 2018 with one year of NCAA eligibility remaining. He then played for the Oregon Ducks in 2019 and was still playing wide receiver. After going undrafted, he was signed by the New Orleans Saints and began his NFL career as a wide receiver.

After spending all but four games of the season on the practice squad his rookie season, a position change came. Before the start of the 2021 NFL season, he made the switch to tight end. He has since made an impact as a tight end for the Saints.

