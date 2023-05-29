Chanen and Juwan Johnson have been sharing TikTok updates on their pregnancy journey, and this time, they revealed the ultrasound image of their baby girl.

Chanen captioned the image:

“Her eyes were open so scary.”

She also drank sugary juice to get the baby moving and check her heartbeat, and then stood up and made dance-like moves to get her baby to take different positions. That's when Juwan Johnson reacted:

“She ain’t liking that. Like, what in the world is going on?”

The New Orleans Saints tight end finished his comments by saying:

“Why is her mouth open? She’s having a good ‘ol time.”

Earlier in the video, Chanen Johnson shared:

“I'm a few minutes early, and I'm really excited because we're gonna see her in 4D. Last time we saw her, she was actually sleeping on my placenta, which apparently means her face got squished and I couldn't see half of it.”

She continued:

“And I don't really want to disturb her peace. So, I decided to come back a couple of weeks later. I think it's so wild that she's literally in there. And, sleeping on my placenta like it doesn't make sense to me and my brain."

Bearing their own child has been an uphill battle for the Johnsons. Last Mother's Day, she recalled a TikTok video the two miscarriages they've had.

Juwan contacted his wife's friends and family to create an encouraging video for her current pregnancy. Her delicate pregnancy calls for her to take extra care. That's why she panicked after accidentally drinking an alcoholic beverage.

She also shared:

“Juwan just also got out of practice, which means he gets to make it in time, so we're really excited. What her eye's going to be? I don't think I'll be able to see her eye color."

Juwan Johnson and Chanen Raygoza met when they were students at Penn State. Mrs. Johnson was a gymnast for the Nittany Lions. They got married in February 2020 after three years of dating.

Is Juwan Johnson a starter for the Saints in 2023?

Switching from wide receiver to tight end helped unleash Johnson's talent, finishing the 2022 season with career highs of 508 yards and seven touchdowns.

Those numbers earned him a two-year, $12 million contract extension, including $11.5 million in guaranteed money. He also showed enough to become the projected starting tight end on the Saints' depth chart.

The job is his to lose, depending on his performance at training camp. Juwan Johnson will face stiff competition against versatile tight end Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau, who is battling Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

