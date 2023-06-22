Kadarius Toney evidently has some hard feelings towards his former employer, the New York Giants. The Kansas City Chiefs receiver has riled up Giants fans after pointing to his middle finger, in a clear jab aimed at his previous team in a viral video.

After only playing two games for the Giants to start last season, Toney found his way to the Chiefs. It worked out pretty well for Toney as he was part of the Chiefs team that defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in the Super Bowl.

In a video that has surfaced online prior to the Chiefs receiving their Super Bowl rings, Toney was spotted at a jewellery shop. He said that he is getting a Super Bowl ring on his finger soon and pointed to his middle finger as he said that's for New York right here.

Fans have seen the video with one saying he nearly got injured doing that, pointing out his past injuries.

"I heard he almost injured his finger doing that."

Tae🥷🏽 @khemontaee @NFL_DovKleiman @Dantej21 i heard he almost injured his finger doing that @NFL_DovKleiman @Dantej21 i heard he almost injured his finger doing that

Other NFL fans were quick to give their thoughts on Kadarius Toney and his hard feelings towards the Giants organization.

Dillon @giantsfandillon @NFL_DovKleiman @Dantej21 Update: Kadarius Toney (hamstring) out for the rest of this video. @NFL_DovKleiman @Dantej21 Update: Kadarius Toney (hamstring) out for the rest of this video.

ChristopherReevesOtto @RealChrisOtto1 @NFL_DovKleiman @Dantej21 Thats how I would behave with 1 games worth of stats. @NFL_DovKleiman @Dantej21 Thats how I would behave with 1 games worth of stats.

Poopy @LiterallyPoopy @NFL_DovKleiman @Dantej21 be careful bro you might tear that acl walkin around new york @NFL_DovKleiman @Dantej21 be careful bro you might tear that acl walkin around new york

BigDashKnows @BigDashKnows @NFL_DovKleiman @Dantej21 Even after winning a championship all he can do is think about New York.....50 cent level of petty. And I was happy for the guy. @NFL_DovKleiman @Dantej21 Even after winning a championship all he can do is think about New York.....50 cent level of petty. And I was happy for the guy.

Many fans have taken a shot at Toney's injury troubles after his video, but he clearly had the last laugh.

Team change worked well for Kadarius Toney

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Following his move from New York, Toney played seven games for the Chiefs (starting two) and caught 14 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Not exactly star stats, but he was a role player and fitted in seamlessly.

Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs The longest punt return in Super Bowl history belongs to Kadarius Toney. The longest punt return in Super Bowl history belongs to Kadarius Toney. https://t.co/6KlAn7DtII

In the postseason, he caught seven passes for 50 yards and a touchdown (came in the Super Bowl). He also had the great kick return (longest in Super Bowl history) that ended in the Chiefs scoring a touchdown and extending their lead.

Kadarius Toney did not have the best of games stats-wise, but produced twice when it mattered most, playing a pivotal role in getting Kansas City its second Super Bowl win in four years.

