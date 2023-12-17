Kansas City Chiefs star Kadarius Toney cannot catch a break. The wide receiver was in the eye of the storm again during his team's visit to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots in Week 15.

With the Chiefs leading 27-10 in the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes was engineering another scoring drive that would have taken more time off the clock and ended the Patriots' prospects of a comeback. The quarterback launched a perfect pass in Toney's direction, who was wide open and would have easily picked up the first down.

However, the wide receiver bobbled the ball in the air and Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai snatched it for an interception. Watch the entire sequence below:

Patriots running back Kevin Harris ensured that his team yielded the maximum out of the opportunity with a bruising 18-yard touchdown run that saw the Chiefs' lead cut to 10.

Before the Patriots' touchdown, Mahomes made no effort to hide his frustration at Toney's dropped pass that turned into a pick. The Chiefs quarterback was visibly upset at the wide receiver, shaking his head in disbelief and mouthing off on the bench.

Fans on social media joined Mahomes in bashing Toney for his second egregious mistake in the Chiefs' last two games. Here are some of the comments:

Kadarius Toney's dropped pass vs. Patriots adds to WR's list of gaffes

Kadarius Toney's bobbled pass that turned into an interception against the Patriots was the latest in a series of on-field mishaps for the Chiefs wide receiver. This was his fifth dropped pass this year, one more than he recorded in the 2021 and 2022 NFL seasons combined.

Toney's biggest blunder of the season came in the Chiefs' narrow 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. The wide receiver seemingly gave his team a four-point lead late in the fourth quarter after catching a lateral from tight end Travis Kelce and taking it into the endzone. However, Toney was flagged for lining up offside, negating the play, and costing the Chiefs' offense five yards, which eventually proved critical.

Toney blamed the referees for not informing him that he had lined up offside. While he can make that excuse for that play, the wide receiver is solely responsible for the five dropped passes he's recorded this season.

The interception against the Patriots did not hurt the Chiefs, as they won the game 27-17. However, Toney's mental errors are certainly a cause for concern for Kansas City.