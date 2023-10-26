Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey create special moment with daughter Matilda in matching Giants gear

Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey shared an Instagram Story picture of themselves and their daughter, Matilda, wearing New York Giants merchandise.

Cuoco and Pelphrey wear Nos. 30 and 28, respectively (currently assigned to cornerbacks Darnay Holmes and Cordale Flott). Matilda instead wears a red, white, and blue Giants-themed dress.

The Cuoco-Pelphrey family in New York Giants clothes

Kaley Cuoco reacts to the attention Taylor Swift commands during football games

Beyond clothes, the Kaley Cuoco-Tom Pelphrey household has seemingly caught the NFL bug after seeing Taylor Swift at games. Speaking to E! News, the actress said she and her partner "have become Swifties while watching football."

"Listen, this is a football house, OK? This is a classic football house. I'm Rams, my partner is Giants. But now it's all about… I'm like, 'Is Taylor at the game? Are we watching the Chiefs game. Is Taylor there? What's she wearing?'"

According to Cuoco, though, Pelphrey can be confused by the cameras' focus on the pop star over the actual football:

"He's like, 'Oh my God. This is supposed to be about football!"

But overall, she likes the attention:

"I'm loving every second of it."

Giants head coach: Daniel Jones to start when he returns from neck injury

Back in East Rutherford, the New York Giants have had some adjusting to do. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones has not been seen since he hurt his neck in a 31-16 Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins. But speaking to the media on Wednesday, he gave a positive update:

"I feel good and from a pain level, I feel good. I don’t have any pain, and it’s just passing a couple more tests."

Meanwhile, Brian Daboll is adamant that the Giants will start their main man when he decides to return. The head coach told reporters:

"I'm not getting into that. I mean, he's our starter. I've said it, I don't know how many times I've been asked, but I've said it a bunch."

In Jones' continued absence, one-time Pro Bowler Tyrod Taylor is expected to once again helm Big Blue's offense against the crosstown rival Jets on Sunday.