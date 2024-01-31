Kansas City Chiefs fans dead: New update shares video of party host Jordan Willis handcuffed after friends' death

A new video has been released of Kansas City Chiefs fan Jordan Willis being handcuffed and questioned after his friend's death.

Three of Willis' friends were found frozen to death in his backyard. The discovery was made on Jan. 9, two days after the friends gathered at Willis' home to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers game.

According to reports, neighbor Ashton Brady told NewsNation that he was about to go to bed when he noticed a distressed woman walking near Willis' home when she found the bodies.

After the woman found the body, police and ambulance were quick to arrive at the scene. Brady then filmed Willis being handcuffed and questioned by police.

“Bro, what is going on right now,” Brady is heard saying on the video obtained by NewsNation. “What is going on right now?”

Jordan Willis denies any involvement in his friends' deaths

On being questioned by police for the death of Ricky Johnson, 38, David Harrington, 37, and Clayton McGeeney, 36, Willis denied any involvement.

A source who is close to him told FOX Nation that he is 'devastated' and expects the toxicology reports will show the cause of death:

“Not only is the whole country accusing him of murdering his friends without factual details, evidence or any charges at this time, but he also lost three close friends. He didn’t get to say goodbye or go to their funerals due to the circumstances of these wild speculations and accusations.

“No one seems to be willing to wait for the results of the toxicology report or wait for any other facts from the police department from a case that is still under investigation to make these speculations.”

Willis was reportedly uncuffed and driven away in a police car, and he reportedly told police he didn't know his friends were in his backyard for over two days.

Following that, Johnson’s brother Jonathan Price told NewsNation that Davis Harrington was found on a lawn chair on the back porch, rather than all three laying flat, which is something they didn't know.

He also took aim at Kansas City police for not providing answers to the families:

“I’m not saying there was or was not a crime, but if you immediately suspect no foul play, then you should have a story, you should have something to tell the families, and for no one to hear anything, that doesn’t make any sense,” Price said.

As of right now, no one has been charged with the three deaths.