Kansas City Chiefs fans dead: Party host ‘devastated’ by accusations surrounding friends' deaths

The story of three Kansas City Chiefs fans who mysteriously died in the backyard of their friends' home has everyone stunned. Per reports, the men were at their friend, Jordan Willis' home watching the Kansas City Chiefs and were then found days later, after they apparently froze to death in his backyard.

The heartbreaking discovery was made on Jan. 9, two days after the friends gathered to watch the game at Willis' home.

Willis now continues to dispute the accusations that he had done something to cause his friend's deaths. A source close to him told FOX Nation that he is 'devastated' and that he believes the cause of death will be uncovered after toxicology reports are released.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adding that Willis has not been named a suspect in the men's death, the source stated:

“Not only is the whole country accusing him of murdering his friends without factual details, evidence or any charges at this time, but he also lost three close friends."

“He didn’t get to say goodbye or go to their funerals due to the circumstances of these wild speculations and accusations.”

“No one seems to be willing to wait for the results of the toxicology report or wait for any other facts from the police department from a case that is still under investigation to make these speculations.”

Expand Tweet

The source also told FOX Nation that Willis refrained from going to his friends' funerals because of the accusations and media presence surrounding the case.

The men who died have been identified as David Harrington, 37, Clayton McGeeney, 36 and Ricky Johnson, 38.

Ex-girlfriend of late Kansas City Chiefs' fan wants answers on mysterious deaths

Three die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fans went to their friends home in Missouri on Jan. 7,2024 to watch the regular season finale for the team. Unfortunately, they never went home and were discovered deceased in the backyard of the home two days later.

Expand Tweet

Friends and family became concerned when the men didn't return home or answer calls after the Kansas City Chiefs win over the Los Angeles Chargers, leading to their discovery.

Adriana Juarez, was in a relationship with Ricky Johnson, the former couple also has a four-year-old daughter. Juarez told NBC News that she wants answers for her daughter and Johnson's family:

"We're just really sad. It’s crazy and I just can’t believe he’s gone, and my daughter will never see her father anymore. So it’s this insane story and I just want answers. Someone has to know something. It’s just an odd story. It doesn’t add up. Nothing makes sense."

The case is still considered an open investigation and awaiting toxicology reports in hopes of getting further answers.

Jordan Willis, who lived at the home, has stated that he didn't know his friends were in his backyard for over two days. Police uncovered the horrific scene on Jan. 9 after welfare check calls were placed.