Kansas City Chiefs handed major Patrick Mahomes boost ahead of Week 9 game vs Dolphins in Germany

Ahead of last week's game against the Denver Broncos, it was reported that Patrick Mahomes was dealing with flu. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback did play the game, but his performance was certainly affected.

The Chiefs lost 24-9, as the Broncos snapped their 15-game losing streak against the defending Super Bowl champions. The Mahomes-led offense struggled massively, and the quarterback threw two interceptions.

However, as per the latest update from Nate Taylor, Patrick Mahomes is no longer dealing with the flu. He should be fully healthy to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, in a game that will be played in Germany.

The game between the Chiefs and the Dolphins could decide which team finishes first in the AFC. As a result, the contest holds a lot of importance, and it will also be the first time that Tyreek Hill goes up against his former team after getting traded last year.

Hill is on pace to break all records this season and become the first wide receiver in NFL history to record 2000 receiving yards. It will be interesting to see how he fares on Sunday against a formidable Chiefs defense.

Patrick Mahomes hasn't been at his best this season

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos

Although Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, this season, he hasn't played like it. In eight games heading into Week 9, the reigning NFL MVP has thrown for 2,258 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions with a passer rating of 95.8.

He's turning the ball over more frequently, and that has been a worrying sign for the Chiefs. Moreover, the Chiefs receivers haven't helped their quarterback much, and apart from Travis Kelce, nobody has proven to be a reliable target.

The Chiefs are coming off a poor loss to the Broncos and will be motivated to make a statement against a good team like the Dolphins. Coach Andy Reid will go against another offensive mastermind Mike McDaniels, so it's likely to be an exciting game.

The Dolphins head into the game as a +2.0 underdog and will look to finally get a win against a team that they could face in the playoffs.