"Who else is ready for football?" - Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt poses in team's new jersey in stunning photoshoot 

The NFL season is almost here. And by the looks of it, Gracie Hunt and the Kansas City Chiefs are all set. The heiress has chosen to pose in the team's new jersey, tapping into a slightly fun vibe before the league begins.

This time, Gracie tweeted via her official handle. The focus was on Gracie and the new look, which ultimately urged fans to go and buy one for themselves as soon as they could. After all, everyone needs a new jersey before the season begins.

The 23-year-old models in the red No. 87 Chiefs jersey, pairing it with golden heels. While the goal was to get people to buy the new jersey, Gracie seemed genuinely excited about the upcoming season. The link to the official shop was mentioned, along with a LTK (Like To Know It) link for those interested.

Did Gracie Hunt play football herself?

Before Gracie found her way to beauty pageants, she played soccer. She possesses good talent and was hoping to play professionally one day. Unfortunately, a series of injuries derailed those plans soon enough.

The heiress opened up about the same during an interview with People magazine, disheartened but determined to find a new passion.

"After suffering four concussions, that was a dream that I could no longer pursue. Which is really hard when you work your entire life to be good at something. I had to find a new dream."

Gracie even focuses on non-profit organizations. She founded Breaking Barriers Through Sports herself, looking to unite people from all walks of life. One highlight of her career so far is her work with the Special Olympics.

The heiress is a Unified player associated with the FC Dallas Special Olympics soccer team. She has reported for, while also serving as a board member.

Furthermore, Gracie Hunt has studied sports management, and is only getting started in her career. Last year, she bagged the Miss Kansas USA crown.

Though Gracie Hunt's Instagram focuses on her many hobbies, recent posts have circled around the Chiefs and the upcoming season. Her social media offers an unseen perspective into the Chiefs world, focused on the team as a whole and their events.

The Chiefs will open against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 11, hoping to start their season on a high note. The season, however, begins on Thursday, September 8.

