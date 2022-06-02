LOOK: Patrick Mahomes embraces his biggest fan during 'The Match'

Patrick Mahomes hugged and embraced his number one fan during this year's The Match golfing event. During the event, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback embraced his one-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, and gave her a kiss as well.

The quarterback paired up with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to face Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

The sixth iteration of The Match was held at the Wynn Gold Club in Paradise, Nevada, which is about 20 minutes out of Las Vegas. It was the first appearance by the Kansas City quarterback in the event and his partner in Allen. The pair featured the 2018 NFL MVP in Mahomes and a Pro Bowler in 2020 for Allen.

The Chiefs signal-caller and Allen finally won their first hole of the contest on the par-four third hole. The 2018 MVP almost made it to the green on his first shot, and after missing an eagle opportunity, he tapped in the putt for birdie. Both Rodgers and Brady failed to make birdie on the hole.

Story continues below ad

After both sides tied on the fourth hole, Mahomes and Allen would win the fifth hole to tie the match. The score remained even before the Kansas City signal-caller was able to benefit from a birdie putt on the eighth hole to give him and Allen the chance to take the lead in the contest.

The back-and-forth match went down to the wire, as both teams were all tied up going into the 12th and final hole. Rodgers would end the matchup with a clutch birdie putt to give him and Brady the win over the Super Bowl 54 MVP and the Bills quarterback.

Story continues below ad

Sterling Skye Mahomes will be a Big Sister

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes expecting child number two. Source: WBRC

Story continues below ad

The quarterback and his wife, fitness owner Brittany Matthews, are expecting another addition to the household. He took to his Instagram to share the news with the caption of “Round 2”.

A photo of the big news shows Sterling Skye holding a sign that said the following:

“Big sister duties coming soon.”

Congratulations to the couple and, despite coming up short in The Match, the All-Pro quarterback continues to win in life. Just ask his biggest fan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far