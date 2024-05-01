Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas has his say on Arrowhead Stadium debate as Chiefs relocation rumors continue

With a lot of buzz surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs and their home stadium of Arrowhead's future, KC mayor Quinton Lucas has chimed in. There has been talk of needing funding to renovate or else the team might have to relocate. If the mayor has his say, though, that won't happen. He claims he's a huge fan of the venue and wants to see it stay the Chiefs' home.

Expand Tweet

Lucas said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I have been to the Roman Colosseum. I hold Arrowhead Stadium in similar reverence."

Some fans took the chance to engage the mayor in the replies. One said that many would like to see a new domed stadium so that the weather doesn't play as much of a role in the games. After an absolutely frigid and dangerous playoff game last year, fans have asked for it.

Lucas responded to that:

"Nah. Many of us like the elements and the victories."

Expand Tweet

Another suggested that the Colosseum was a broken-down tourist attraction and asked if Lucas had the same goal for the stadium.

Expand Tweet

The mayor disagreed, saying that there'd be no problem investing in maintenance to prevent that. In his eyes, Arrowhead can stay at the pinnacle of event venues for a very long time.

Arrowhead Stadium's complicated future

The Kansas City Chiefs tried to get public funding for a complete renovation of Arrowhead Stadium. After a vote declined them, they took to public service announcements to ask for the money so that they could stay in Arrowhead.

Arrowhead Stadium's future is currently uncertain

This put a complication into their plans, and it sparked a potential need for another stadium. While the fans and the mayor love Arrowhead, there's no telling what the future holds. Chiefs' ownership seemed to want to avoid having to pay out of pocket for all the planned changes.

A move is unlikely at this point, but things can change quickly. With a lack of public funding, it's a little easier to imagine the Chiefs moving. Everyone would prefer them to stay, but it doesn't seem to be that simple at this point.