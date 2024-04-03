There’s a possibility that the Kansas City Chiefs won’t remain in Missouri after Jackson County voters rejected a new sales tax that would help fund Arrowhead Stadium’s renovations. BroBible NFL writer Dov Kleiman tweeted the news, saying that Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals could also consider switching homes.

This development had one football fan commenting:

“Clark Hunt is a cheap sack of sh*t 🤣😭🤣😭🤣 fund your own stuff dude”

The Chiefs and Royals ownership pledged a $266 million “Community Benefits Agreement” for Jackson County. However, it will be valid only if the residents vote in favor of extending the sales tax to finance Arrowhead’s upgrades.

Meanwhile, another NFL follower posted:

“Trash ownership (unsurprising)”

Here are other reactions to this major news that could dictate the Chiefs’ fate in Kansas City.

KMBC News 9 reported that 58 percent of the voters, or 78,352, rejected the new sales tax, while 56,606 voted yes. In an article by KMBC’s Nick Sloan, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said after the “no” vote won:

“The people of Kansas City and Jackson County love the Chiefs and the Royals. Today, they rejected plans and processes they found inadequate. Over the months ahead, I look forward to working with the Chiefs and Royals to build a stronger, more open, and collaborative process that will ensure the teams, their events and investments remain in Kansas City for generations to come.”