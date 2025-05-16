"Kanye is at top of the list" - NFL fans come up with outrageous Super Bowl 2025 halftime show ideas

The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most-watched musical events globally, with nearly one-third of Americans tuning in each year. Super Bowl 59 featured Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar as the top performer, joined by R&B singer-songwriter SZA. The duo performed during halftime for a projected audience of over 100 million viewers.
On Friday, ESPN analyst and former Good Morning Football host Peter Schrager sparked the conversation about Super Bowl 2025 halftime show ideas with a tweet:
“And speaking of concerts and stadium tours ... who should be the Super Bowl halftime act this year?"
Fans responded with a range of unexpected and unconventional suggestions:
“I’m thinking Kanye is at top of the list 😜” one fan commented.
“Morgan Wallen”
“Kendrick Lamar again.”
“Miley Cyrus. I will die on this hill,” one user suggested.
“Instead of music, they should have Shane Gillis do a 30 minute comedy set,” another said.
“Not Bruce Springsteen please,” a third commented.
While the halftime show delivers no direct performance fees (aside from minimal union-scale pay), its value lies in visibility. Performers typically see major boosts in sales and streaming of the said artist. The NFL covers the bulk of production costs, reaching up to $20 million.
Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show dragged huge numbers but mixed reviews
For the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, which over 121 million people watched, Rihanna was the main singer, and it was her first live show in five years. It was sponsored by Apple Music.
At an earlier Super Bowl, Rihanna said no to performing to support Colin Kaepernick, who protested against racial unfairness in the league. During the 2023 show, she was pregnant with her second child. The performance got five Emmy Award nominations and won two.
However, audiences had mixed feelings about the show. Some liked how the “Diamonds” singer did things her own way and focused on her songs. Others thought the show felt rushed and not exciting. Even though it was not as flashy a show as last year, it gave Rihanna a big chance to perform in front of millions.
