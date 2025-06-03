"Venom is going to come" - Kay Adams backs Dak Prescott for success while doubling down on Brian Schottenheimer's take on Cowboys QB

Dak Prescott will be playing under Brian Schottenheimer in 2025 - the third different head coach of his career. Many fans have voiced their reservations about how this pairing will work out, but Kay Adams is more optimistic than most about it.

Speaking on her show Up & Adams on Monday, she concurred with the head coach's assessment of the multiple-time Pro Bowl quarterback's development as a player:

"The venom is going to come... It is up to Dak and Schotty to rewrite the narrative. At some point, can we stop acting like he hasn't done anything? ...This is a winner, someone who has four double-digit winning seasons in his career. 12 wins in his last healthy year. He led the league in touchdowns while he was doing that. So he hasn't done nothing."

She then made comparisons to some quarterbacks who did not earn high-level accolades until they were 31 or older - Phil Simms, Drew Brees, Matt Ryan, and Matthew Stafford:

"Dak’s story is far from over. so I'm excited to see what this new regime looks like. The energy seems gray."

Another person who is optimistic about Prescott's chances of rebounding from a down 2024 is Mike Greenberg. Speaking on Monday's episode of ESPN's Get Up, he downplayed notions that the quarterback was "terrible" (from 11:01 in the video below):

“He’s an excellent, well above average, NFL quarterback who, if anyone is going to be able to take advantage of these two guys, he’s got as good a chance as anyone.”

2025 looks to be a crucial year for Dak Prescott

Much has changed for the offensive core around Dak Prescott in 2025.

Rico Dowdle, his lead back for all of one season, is gone, having joined the Carolina Panthers. Brandin Cooks, who never hit a thousand yards while in Arlington, is a New Orleans Saint once again. And guard Zack Marin has retired.

But there have been additions as well. Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders are competing to become the new lead back, while George Pickens gives him a legitimate second aerial dominator. And for CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr, there may be no more excuses after these moves:

"This season will be a massive one for Prescott, who should have a few good years of football left in him. But another significant injury could again raise the question if his best days are behind him."

The Cowboys' season begins on September 4 at the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

