FanDuel TV personality Kay Adams made an interesting comparison between the Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Russell Wilson. The Up & Adams host shared with Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II:

“I think they're like Tony Stark and Steve Rogers. They're like Iron Man and Captain America like these two, and Iron Man is Sean Payton, and then you've got the quiet like church boy, squeaky clean Russell Wilson as Captain America.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unfortunately, Wilson's performance during the previous season was far from heroic, with just 16 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions, despite his $245 million contract extension. He was also sacked 55 times, the most among quarterbacks that year.

Furthermore, despite having a talented roster, the offense struggled to gain traction, finishing 21st in total yards and last in points per game.

Then-head coach Nathaniel Hackett also got the pink slip after 15 games. Despite high hopes after landing the Super Bowl XLVIII winner, the Broncos finished their 2022 campaign at 5-12.

With Payton, the Broncos are getting one of the most successful coaches in recent times. He led the New Orleans Saints to victory in Super Bowl XLV and had nine seasons of at least ten wins.

Payton's impressive record includes seven NFC South titles and nine playoff appearances, transforming the Saints into a championship-caliber team.

Surtain sees great things in the Sean Payton-Russell Wilson tandem

Patrick Surtain II, a 2022 First Team All-Pro member, agreed with Adams’ bold comparison. He also noted that their partnership is vital to the team’s success.

The former Alabama standout said:

“Yeah, yeah, yeah. You know, like I said, I just think that those two different personalities, once they jell together, I just think that, you know it makes for one. Obviously, they've been working already in preparing for the season. I can't wait.”

“I'm excited to see what happens because, you know, I look forward to the offense working. And you know, they were good towards the end of the season. I just believed that Sean, when you bring in a guy like that, you know, it brings the best out of everybody."

Russell Wilson and the Broncos did gain some momentum towards the end of 2022 by winning two of their last four games. But while the 2023 NFL season is another challenge, a veteran mentor like Sean Payton can help the promising team attain success.

But if they are to break their seven-year playoff drought, the Broncos must go through some tough opposition. They are tied for 12th in strength of schedule for 2023, with their opponents having a combined 148-132-2 record last year.

Check out the Complete NFL Schedule 2023: Full Team Schedules & Prime Time Games

Poll : 0 votes