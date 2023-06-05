The Kansas City Chiefs announced the passing of Norma Hunt on Sunday evening. The widow of team founder and owner Lamar Hunt, died at the age of 85. Tributes from around the National Football League started gracing social media after the news was announced.

On Monday morning, Kay Adams spoke about Norma's passing on "Up and Adams." The host said that Norma's presence was always felt around the game. She said that sentiment rings true as current and former players reach out with their condolences.

She mentioned how she is the only woman on record who has attended all 57 Super Bowls. She also said that Norma was not only someone who took control of the business end of the organization but she was also a fan of the game. Admas credited Norma her love of football and said that anyone around her could feel that as well. Adams said:

"Norma Hunt was really special. She held the distinction of being the only woman to attend all 57 Super Bowls as someone who runs stuff but also as a fan that was sort of her entire vibe was this exuberance and happiness, about all things football, and she was infectious. She was everywhere….

"Just her presence was a big deal and you're seeing that with the outpouring of love from guys like Patrick Mahomes and people all across the league to this relentless zest for sports, she loved the game of football, and I got to meet her before their Super Bowl win a couple of years ago in Miami."

Adams finished by saying that she had the opportunity to meet Norma at Super Bowl LIV when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.

After the passing of Norma Hunt, who owns the Kansas City Chiefs?

Lamar Hunt was the founding owner of the Kansas City Chiefs. But, when he first purchased the NFL expansion team, they were the Dallas Texans. Since the Cowboys were also playing there, Lamar moved the team to Kansas City in 1963.

Her impact on the 🕊️ Norma Hunt was the only woman in history to attend every single Super Bowl.Her impact on the @Chiefs and the league is immeasurable and her legacy will live on forever.🕊️ Norma Hunt was the only woman in history to attend every single Super Bowl. Her impact on the @Chiefs and the league is immeasurable and her legacy will live on forever. ❤️🕊️ https://t.co/uWlJKpraV5

Lamar owned the team until he died in 2006. The family then voted on who would be the chairperson on the Chiefs, with his son Clark being chosen. While Norma and the other siblings still owned stake in the team, Clark represents the team in an official capacity.

The entire Hunt family will still continue to own the Kansas City Chiefs even after the passing of the team matriarch.

