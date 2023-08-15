Deuce Vaughn isn't the typical running back one sees in today's NFL, standing at 5-foot-5 and weighing 180 pounds. However, he has shown that size doesn't matter early on in his professional career. Vaughn has been impressing fans all over, including analyst Kay Adams.

On her show, "Up & Adams," she raved about the rookie and how the league messed up in not selecting him earlier in the draft:

"He carried the ball eight times for 50 yards and a score while hauling in three grabs as well. And he did it while putting the Jags defenders like they were in a blender all night. They were a margarita. ... I know he's got the whole 'I'm short. Let's not pay attention. He's 5-5.'

"I don't care. I don't care. He's a short king. Short king fall. The league messed up by letting the Cowboys snag him, I'm telling you all that. Y'all, 31 teams gon and messed up because they got him in the sixth round, a super value."

As Adams alluded to, Deuce Vaughn fell to the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round of this year's draft. His dad, Cowboys scout Chris Vaughn, made the emotional call to his son that the team was taking him.

Vaughn was one of the best running backs in all of college football last season with the Kansas State Wildcats. He finished second in the Big 10 and eighth in college football with 1,558 rushing yards. He was a consenus All-American for the second straight season and finished with the second-most rushing yards in Kansas State history with 3,604.

Where does Deuce Vaughn sit on the Cowboys' RB depth chart?

Vaughn with the Dallas Cowboys

The former Wildcats star is battling with second-year player Malik Davis for the third spot on the depth chart. Deuce Vaughn trails starter Tony Pollard and vetran Ronald Jones II, who the team signed to a one-year deal this offseason.

However, there's a chance that the rookie could elevate over Jones, who will missed the first two games of the season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

All things considered, Dallas could be seeing a lot of Vaughn early one as the Cowboys look to make a Super Bowl run this season.

