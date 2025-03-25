Kay Adams tries creating ‘White Lotus Season 4’ set with new Giants QB Jameis Winston

Kay Adams turned NFL reporting into a "White Lotus" audition. The sports commentator posted a picture on her Instagram story on Tuesday with new Giants quarterback Jameis Winston and the setting had serious HBO drama energy.

On what looked like a boat in an underground tunnel, Adams wore a plain black top, patterned flared pants, a beach hat and shades. Winston kept it clean with a white polo, sky-blue shorts and white sneakers.

“White Lotus Season 4,” Adams wrote.

Kay Adams tries creating ‘White Lotus Season 4’ scene/set/scenery with new Giants QB Jameis Winston (image credit: instagram/heykayadams)

In Adams' next story, she hyped Winston, calling him “everyone’s favorite teammate” while spotlighting his new gig in New York.

The former No. 1 pick set franchise rookie records in Tampa Bay, made a Pro Bowl and led the league in passing yards in 2019. However, that season also saw him lead the league in interceptions, including an NFL-record seven pick-sixes. After five years with the Bucs, he spent four campaigns bouncing between starting and backup roles in New Orleans before landing in Cleveland in 2024.

On Friday, Winston signed a two-year $8 million deal with the Giants. New city, new role and maybe a new season of his career.

Jameis Winston is in, but is he the answer for the Giants?

The New York Giants made a move at QB. On Friday, they signed Jameis Winston to a two-year $8 million deal. It can be considered a solid pickup on paper, but it may not be the final answer under center.

Winston is a serviceable QB with experience, but history shows he’s turnover-prone. Before his benching last year, Winston threw for 2,121 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 picks. Eight of his interceptions occurred over his last three games, all losses.

Winston joins Tommy DeVito on the roster, but New York still has major decisions ahead. It holds the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, where it could take either Shedeur Sanders or Michael Penix Jr. Another option could be to go after Russell Wilson, a proven veteran who would likely bring more reliability.

There’s a domino effect in play, starting with Aaron Rodgers. The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly making a push for him, but he’s still undecided about his future. Until he makes a move, Wilson’s market remains uncertain.

If the Giants roll with Winston to start next season, it could be a huge risk. The last six years have been a mess at QB and New York needs to get this decision right.

