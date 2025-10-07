Kayla Nicole grills Cathy Engelbert over alleged Caitlin Clark remarks while praising Napheesa Collier for calling out WNBA's leadership

Travis Kece's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, criticized WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert for her alleged comments about how Caitlin Clark and other young stars should be extremely thankful to the league for providing them with a platform to showcase their talents. Last week, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier revealed the alleged remarks that Engelbert had made, but the WNBA Commissioner denied having such conversations with the player in the past.

Ad

On Sunday, Nicole slammed Engelbert during an episode of her "Pre-Game" podcast.

"That's what I said, though (Don't talk like that)," Nicole said. I'm like, 'She's reading, I'm looking around the room like do y'all see this?' What the f**k she just say to me? Caitlin Clark should be thankful for the W?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't know. I'm going to the NBA. Excuse me. That's totally like, '(Michael] Jordan, oh, you should be thankful for the Bulls. We made you great.' Okay, got it."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

On Friday, Engelbert denied Collier's account of their past conversations.

"Obviously, I did not make those comments," Engelbert said. "There is a lot of inaccuracy out there through social media and all of this reporting."

Nicole is a sports journalist and media personality. She dated Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce for nearly five years from 2017 to 2022.

Kayla Nicole hails Napheesa Collier for calling out the leadership in WNBA

Media personality Kayla Nicole - Source: Getty

While criticizing Engelbert, Kayla Nicole also showered praise on Napheesa Collier for saying the WNBA has "the worst leadership in the world."

Ad

"But shout out to Napheesa (Collier)," Nicole said (41:55). "Honestly, (she came ready), and I just want people to shut up too, because I'm just sensitive about these women in media. And I think that, yeah, now the whole discourse is like, 'Well, this is just bad timing, and you're putting a target on the league, and it's supposed to be this positive moment, it's expanding.' But now you're showing that there's weakness."

Ad

While facing the media on Friday, Engelbert said she was upset about Collier's comments on the leadership in the WNBA. She also said she planned to meet with Collier next week, a meeting that was later cancelled by the Lynx star.

Engelbert also denied any rumors that she was stepping away from her role anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension