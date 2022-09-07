"Kayla Nicole is literally an example why women shouldn’t try so hard to prove to men how much of a down ass b**ch they are" - NFL fans criticize Travis Kelce's ex-GF on social media

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce appears to have had an interesting offseason. The tight end and his girlfriend of five years Kayla Nicole broke up shortly after last season ended. Fans realized that the two appeared to have broken up when they disappeared from each other's social media accounts.

New revelations have come up recently about the couple's breakup. Nicole took to TikTok to say that she felt stupid expecting Kelce to propose after five years of dating. She also recently stated that she had separation anxiety from losing the dogs that they shared. Nicole claimed Kelce took them after the breakup.

There have also been rumors that the two split the bills for the home they shared. They did this as Kelce wanted to make sure that she wasn't with him because of his wealth.

As with most situations that make headlines, fans and social media users have shared their opinions on the topic. Some feel bad for her and are upset with the way that things ended for her and Kelce. They said she wasted five years in a relationship that didn't have a future. Others had split opinions.

THE FINAL BOSS @adiahaadiaha057 Kayla Nicole is literally an example why women shouldn’t try so hard to prove to men how much of a down ass bitch they are. She could’ve been spending that man money but all she did was waste her own time… OMG FREE MY SISTERS. Kayla Nicole is literally an example why women shouldn’t try so hard to prove to men how much of a down ass bitch they are. She could’ve been spending that man money but all she did was waste her own time… OMG FREE MY SISTERS.

Robert Littal BSO @BSO Watch Kayla Nicole Say She Waited Around For Five Years For Chiefs Travis Kelce to Wife Her & Just Figured Out He Had No Intentions of Doing So; Nicole is Suffering Separation Anxiety From the Dogs Kelce Took After Break Up (Vids-Pics) bit.ly/3QnE8M1 Watch Kayla Nicole Say She Waited Around For Five Years For Chiefs Travis Kelce to Wife Her & Just Figured Out He Had No Intentions of Doing So; Nicole is Suffering Separation Anxiety From the Dogs Kelce Took After Break Up (Vids-Pics) bit.ly/3QnE8M1 https://t.co/eNRLSytQ88

nya @NICHELLEAYNA @NBA4Jonathan @BSO the concept of having to prove your value to someone inherently goes against what equality is @NBA4Jonathan @BSO the concept of having to prove your value to someone inherently goes against what equality is

Daemon “Dae Dae” Targaryen Hive @unforeseenbritt kayla nicole is talking about she’s working out visitation with travis kelce for their dogs. baby, he’s going to move on and start a family. get another dog(s). kayla nicole is talking about she’s working out visitation with travis kelce for their dogs. baby, he’s going to move on and start a family. get another dog(s).

Mali-Bootay @_bougiejai The fake hate Kayla Nicole gets blows me cause she really don’t be doing nothing 🤣 The fake hate Kayla Nicole gets blows me cause she really don’t be doing nothing 🤣

Adeja Spain @_adejavu Kayla Nicole goes hard for Travis Kelce and I love it. This is the energy you want in a relationship. It’s the “your man could never” for me. Kayla Nicole goes hard for Travis Kelce and I love it. This is the energy you want in a relationship. It’s the “your man could never” for me. 😂😂 https://t.co/EWTLKD48Lo

Jay Davis @HouseGuards @TorraineWalker I can’t hate on Travis Kelce for this. He played the game right, Kayla Nicole was a tryna to finesse a pro-athlete who knows marriage is a risk. @TorraineWalker I can’t hate on Travis Kelce for this. He played the game right, Kayla Nicole was a tryna to finesse a pro-athlete who knows marriage is a risk.

April Bowman @AprilBo98377264 @unforeseenbritt She is going to move on and she the prize not him @unforeseenbritt She is going to move on and she the prize not him

Who is Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole?

In the age of social media, professional athletes' families and personal relationships are made more public than they were before. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole dated for nearly five years.

During that stretch, Nicole consistently posted photos and stories of the two on her official Instagram page. On game days she was even seen cheering for him. This used to be a constant throughout the season.

The 30-year-old graduated from Pepperdine University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She worked as a reporter for the NBA, BET and OWN and has also modeled for Savage X Fenty. The brand is famous for being pop star Rihanna's lingerie line.

Nicole also created her own brand called "Strong is Sexy." It is a health and wellness brand where she posts her workout programs. She often posts fitness videos on Instagram, too. She has more than 600,000 followers and also represents several brands as an influencer.

Nicole and Travis Kelce started dating in 2017 after connecting via Instagram. They briefly broke up in 2020 but reconciled later. The two eventually broke up earlier this year. It seems like the final nail in the coffin for their relationship.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman