"Kayla Nicole is literally an example why women shouldn’t try so hard to prove to men how much of a down ass b**ch they are" - NFL fans criticize Travis Kelce's ex-GF on social media

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce appears to have had an interesting offseason. The tight end and his girlfriend of five years Kayla Nicole broke up shortly after last season ended. Fans realized that the two appeared to have broken up when they disappeared from each other's social media accounts.
New revelations have come up recently about the couple's breakup. Nicole took to TikTok to say that she felt stupid expecting Kelce to propose after five years of dating. She also recently stated that she had separation anxiety from losing the dogs that they shared. Nicole claimed Kelce took them after the breakup.
There have also been rumors that the two split the bills for the home they shared. They did this as Kelce wanted to make sure that she wasn't with him because of his wealth.
As with most situations that make headlines, fans and social media users have shared their opinions on the topic. Some feel bad for her and are upset with the way that things ended for her and Kelce. They said she wasted five years in a relationship that didn't have a future. Others had split opinions.
Who is Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole?
In the age of social media, professional athletes' families and personal relationships are made more public than they were before. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole dated for nearly five years.
During that stretch, Nicole consistently posted photos and stories of the two on her official Instagram page. On game days she was even seen cheering for him. This used to be a constant throughout the season.
The 30-year-old graduated from Pepperdine University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She worked as a reporter for the NBA, BET and OWN and has also modeled for Savage X Fenty. The brand is famous for being pop star Rihanna's lingerie line.
Nicole also created her own brand called "Strong is Sexy." It is a health and wellness brand where she posts her workout programs. She often posts fitness videos on Instagram, too. She has more than 600,000 followers and also represents several brands as an influencer.
Nicole and Travis Kelce started dating in 2017 after connecting via Instagram. They briefly broke up in 2020 but reconciled later. The two eventually broke up earlier this year. It seems like the final nail in the coffin for their relationship.