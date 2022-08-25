Travis Kelce fantasy football team names: Cool and funny ideas to try out

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be an extremely popular choice among NFL Fantasy managers. He stands among the top-three tight ends for the 2022 NFL season for fantasy. With the campaign nearly upon us, fantasy drafts are imminent or already complete.

For those of you who have Travis Kelce (and those of you who are going to take him early), you may be thinking of naming your team around him. Here are some of the best names for the Travis Kelce team of your dreams:

Truth and Kelcequences

Kelce Ya Later

Kells and Whistles

See You In Kell

Ring the Kells

Keep the Kells Ringin’

Kelce You are in the Finals

King of Kells

The Wide Open Kelce

Catching Kelce

Kelce Lately

Travis Strikes Again

Have Gun, Will Travis

Travisibility

Hasta La Traviata

Kelce What You Did There

Kells’ Milkshake

Vanilla Gorillas

Freaky TK, Baby

The Fibonacci Kelcequence

Kelce-3PO

InKelcequential

TKO

You’re Kelce, Smalls!

For those of you who have yet to draft Kelce, you may be unsure if going in early to get him is worth it.

Will Travis Kelce be the top TE in fantasy NFL?

Travis Kelce - NFL Pro Bowl

Travis Kelce has been the highest scoring tight end in fantasy football several times. Kelce's performance last year was tremendous. He recorded 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns. Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens was the highest scoring fantasy tight end in the 2021 campaign.

If you are looking for a high scoring tight end, either of those are some of the best options. Every year things are a little different in the NFL and you shouldn't assume the upcoming campaign will be the same as last season.

Kansas City traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins last season. This could have unexpected consequences for Kelce in fantasy. Many think that Hill's speed caused defenses to play cautious, leaving space for Kelce to work in. One theory is that without Hill, Kelce's numbers will suffer. But this is unlikely.

Patrick Mahomes will continue to look for his giant tight end, who will in turn continue to pick up big yards and big points. Kelce is the guy for you if you are looking to take a stronghold in the TE position.

His massive yardage, touchdowns, and pass-catching numbers make him one of the best choices for the fantasy draft this season.

