  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Kayla Nicole shares her dad and grandpa's surprising NFL allegiances on Father's Day: "Smh a mess"

Kayla Nicole shares her dad and grandpa's surprising NFL allegiances on Father's Day: "Smh a mess"

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jun 16, 2025 15:45 GMT
2024 FOX Winter Press Day - Source: Getty
Kayla Nicole shared insight into her father and grandfather's NFL fandom. - Source: Getty

Kayla Nicole was a part of the Kansas City Chiefs fan base when she dated tight end Travis Kelce; however, her family is fans of a division rival. The media personality and Special Forces winner shared a post on Father's Day honoring her father and grandfather.

Ad

She put out two images on Instagram Stories with her 800,000+ followers, revealing that they are Las Vegas Raiders fans. In the images, she is a tiny girl with her father, dressed in a Raiders jersey. Then she took another photo at Allegiant Stadium with her grandfather, who is also wearing a Raiders jersey.

"Also important to note-my Dad and Grandpa are Raiders fans. Smh a mess," she captioned her Instagram Story.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
She shared a photo of her father and grandfather in honor of Father&#039;s Day. (Photo via Kayla Nicole&#039;s Instagram Story)
She shared a photo of her father and grandfather in honor of Father's Day. (Photo via Kayla Nicole's Instagram Story)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The wellness entrepreneur's mention that their Raiders' fandom was a 'mess' is likely a reference to her days cheering for the Chiefs and Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders both play in the AFC West.

Ad

Kayla Nicole recieved full custody of dogs she shared with Travis Kelce

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce broke up in 2022, but she mentioned the outcome of one of their shared responsibilities. During their relationship that spanned five years, the former couple had two dogs, Chauncey and Rambo.

After the couple split, Nicole revealed in an episode of her podcast, "The Pre-Game," that she took full physical and financial responsibility for the two dogs. She told guest Nazanin Mandi that being the sole provider for the dogs has not been cheap.

Ad
"I have dogs with the previous partner, and I got both the dogs. I had a dog bill the other day that was $2,000," she said.

The media personality also told Mandi that she was impressed that she and her former partner were able to agree to share their pets.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications