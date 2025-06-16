Kayla Nicole was a part of the Kansas City Chiefs fan base when she dated tight end Travis Kelce; however, her family is fans of a division rival. The media personality and Special Forces winner shared a post on Father's Day honoring her father and grandfather.

She put out two images on Instagram Stories with her 800,000+ followers, revealing that they are Las Vegas Raiders fans. In the images, she is a tiny girl with her father, dressed in a Raiders jersey. Then she took another photo at Allegiant Stadium with her grandfather, who is also wearing a Raiders jersey.

"Also important to note-my Dad and Grandpa are Raiders fans. Smh a mess," she captioned her Instagram Story.

She shared a photo of her father and grandfather in honor of Father's Day. (Photo via Kayla Nicole's Instagram Story)

The wellness entrepreneur's mention that their Raiders' fandom was a 'mess' is likely a reference to her days cheering for the Chiefs and Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders both play in the AFC West.

Kayla Nicole recieved full custody of dogs she shared with Travis Kelce

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce broke up in 2022, but she mentioned the outcome of one of their shared responsibilities. During their relationship that spanned five years, the former couple had two dogs, Chauncey and Rambo.

After the couple split, Nicole revealed in an episode of her podcast, "The Pre-Game," that she took full physical and financial responsibility for the two dogs. She told guest Nazanin Mandi that being the sole provider for the dogs has not been cheap.

"I have dogs with the previous partner, and I got both the dogs. I had a dog bill the other day that was $2,000," she said.

The media personality also told Mandi that she was impressed that she and her former partner were able to agree to share their pets.

