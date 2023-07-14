Kayla Nicole net worth: How much is Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend worth in 2023? 

Model, journalist, broadcaster and influencer Kayla Nicole spent five years dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. In 2017, they began dating after he DMd her on Instagram.

Before she met Kelce, Nicole was already an avid sports fan, attending college to become a sports journalist. She reminded her followers on Instagram in 2018 that she earned a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from Pepperdine University in 2013.

Nicole obtained hosting positions at sports media organizations like ESPN and Barstool Sports after graduating from Pepperdine. She has made an identity for herself as a side by side NBA reporter and off-field NFL reporter, but she also reported on celebrity news.

Apart from her media job, Kayla Nicole has dabbled in modeling and pageantry. She received the following recognitions, per her Facebook page:

"First Runner Up Miss Malibu 2013, Top 20 Miss CA 2013, 2nd Runner Up Miss Southern Coast Regional 2012, Top 10 Miss CA USA 2012, and 3rd Runner Up Miss Malibu 2012."

Nicole routinely updates her admirers on her activities on social media. She has over 650K Instagram followers, 45K TikTok subscribers and 35K YouTube subscribers.

The "Strong Is Sexy" campaign, which is reinventing sexy from the inside out, was founded by Nicole. The platform offers advice on working out and promotes body positivity. Kayla Nicole's net worth is reported to be around $2 million as of 2023.

When did Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce break up?

Since their breakup in May 2022, Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have hardly been spotted together.

As one of the best tight ends to appear in the NFL, Travis Kelce has made a name for himself. He has the record for the most seasons (seven) with 1,000 yards receiving at the tight position, apart from his two Super Bowl rings.

Following their breakup, Kelce and Nicole swiftly deleted almost all their shared photos from social media. As none of them has spoken publicly about what caused their relationship to end suddenly, the specific cause of their breakup remains unknown.

