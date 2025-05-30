Kayla Nicole shares honest take on 'ex relationship' amidst Travis Kelce's romance with Taylor Swift

Kayla Nicole has often made headlines for her mainstream breakup with ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce. The influencer recently revisited her past relationship but this time in a different context. Nicole discussed the common struggles women face when it comes to being the "new girl" of their ex-boyfriends.

The influencer's statement came during an episode of her 'Pre-Game' podcast on Friday. Kayla Nicole explained how most women find it hard to admit that the "new girl might be popping" and "might be really hot."

The influencer - on the other hand - has no issues with her ex-boyfriend dating more pretty girls. According to Nicole, she has "no problem" being on the losing end.

“If you’re gonna lose, I want to lose to the best team now," Nicole said. "I want you to move on and go do your big one. Make me look good. Right? It’s so much worse if the guy that you loved and you dated for so long and you’re so heartbroken over goes and dates a dud. Now you look stupid, he looks stupid, we all look stupid [and] everyone’s questioning your taste."

Kayla Nicole concluded her statement by giving fans “kudos" for following her suggestion and "acknowledging [the other woman] is hot.” The influencer emphasized that even their exes "deserve love as much as" their previous partners.

Nicole was in a relationship with Travis Kelce from 2017 to 2020. The couple had an on-and-off relationship throughout these three years, but their breakup was definitely a messy one. In fact, Nicole previously confessed that her public separation from Kelce was "overwhelming" and a heartbreaking experience for her.

Kayla Nicole revealed getting custody of pet dogs following breakup with Travis Kelce

When Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole were dating, the couple adopted two pet dogs - Rambo and Chauncey. However, following the fallout from their relationship, Nicole went through a legal battle to obtain sole custody of the furry animals. In her podcast episode with Nazanin Mandi, Nicole talked about her journey getting a hold of her pets and said:

"I have dogs with the previous partner and I got both the dogs and I got both the dogs' responsibility on me," Nicole said. "I had a dog bill the other day that was $2,000. And I love my kids, but how did ya'll come to that conclusion, because that's impressive."

As for Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs have been enjoying a blooming romance with girlfriend Taylor Swift. Speculations have already begun about the couple's wedding. Recently, a jewelry expert predicted Swift's ornament choices for her potential wedding.

