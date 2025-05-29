"She shows a fondness for colored gemstones" - Jewelry expert predicts Taylor Swift's ornament choices on potential wedding with Travis Kelce

Apart from rumors about Travis Kelce potentially announcing his retirement after next season, there have also been speculations on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's wedding with Taylor Swift. While it's not clear when the couple would announce their wedding, predictions have started on the pop star's wedding jewelry.

Ad

According to jewelry expert Nilesh Rakholia, Swift could opt for wedding ornaments that are "personally meaningful and elegantly stylish." On Thursday, HELLO magazine released an interview with Rakholia, where he reflected on the possible jewelry options for the "Blank Space" singer.

"Taylor's style often incorporates symbolic motifs, including hearts, celestial imagery such as stars and moons and initials," Rakholia said. "This inclination towards sentimentality suggests that an engagement ring for the musician might feature subtle, personal details or a gemstone chosen for its meaning."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rakhoila also highlighted how Swift has been fond of "colored gemstones" that carry some "personal significance." There's also a possibility of her including jewelry pieces with opals, rubies and sapphires on her wedding attire.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been serious about getting married

On Monday, Daily Mail released an exclusive report, sharing details about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding plans. An unnamed source reported to the publication that the couple have been "100 percent" sure about spending a lifetime with each other. They have also been treating it as "their last relationship."

Ad

"Taylor and Travis are treating this relationship as their last relationship, and when they get engaged, when they get married and when they start a family, it will be exactly when it is meant to happen,” the source said.

The source also explained how everyone in Kelce and Swift's inner circle have been waiting for him "to ask her parents for her hand in marriage." The singer's parents are expected to "say ‘yes’" as they "can’t wait for them to get engaged" and start a family together.

While Kelce and Swift's relationship has been going smoothly, their bond with their Hollywood friends, Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, has started to fade. Due to Lively's ongoing legal battles, the tight end unfollowed Reynolds on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.