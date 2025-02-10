Kayla Nicole shares her must-haves in a future partner after Travis Kelce split

Kayla Nicole has spoken candidly about her approach to love and relationships following her high-profile split from Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Nicole has made headlines recently as a TV personality and podcast host for "I'm Athlete Daily" on Revolt TV. Her five-year relationship with Kelce ended in May 2022, before his relationship with Taylor Swift began.

During her appearance on "4th&1 With Cam Newton" on Sunday, Nicole addressed questions about her dating preferences.

"I keep saying that I am not looking for love," Nicole said (35:40). "I am sought after. Love finds me. I have to be too, you know, thirsty or press for it, but I'm here to receive love for sure. From a kind-hearted man with good character and a good credit score. Just kidding, that was a joke."

Nicole's comments came during a busy Super Bowl weekend where she covered various events as a media personality. She made waves by celebrating the Eagles' 40-22 victory over her ex's team, sharing Instagram stories of herself cheering with Philadelphia fans.

Kayla Nicole talks about her relationship with Kelce

11th Annual NFL Honors - Source: Getty

Nicole opened up to PEOPLE on Thursday about the challenges of her past relationship with Travis Kelce. She highlighted the struggles of maintaining personal identity while dating a professional athlete.

"I think that dating an athlete is a choice and can be a challenge for any woman because I think that their schedules require a lot," Nicole said. "Especially if it's long distance and you find yourself kind of putting your goals and your dreams on the back burner to support theirs."

During her conversation with Newton, Nicole also addressed whether she would date someone without financial stability. While sharing a story about supporting a college boyfriend, she firmly said her position.

"Currently, right now, can I date a broke man right now?" Nicole said. "I'm not in a place to take care of another man. No, I'm not. Not interested in that."

Meanwhile, Nicole has maintained her focus on career growth, including her recent victory on the reality show "Special Forces."

