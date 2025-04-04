Kayla Nicole spills beans on current dating status after public break up with Travis Kelce

Kayla Nicole has adopted a new approach to her romantic life following her high-profile relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce. The fitness influencer now keeps her dating life completely private, describing herself as "dating and hiding" to avoid public scrutiny.

Nicole dated the Kansas City Chiefs tight end for approximately five years in an on-and-off relationship from 2017 to 2022. Kelce has since moved on with pop superstar Taylor Swift, beginning their relationship in summer 2023.

Nicole recently addressed how her previous public relationship has transformed her dating approach when answering listener questions. This was during the Thursday debut episode of her new Dear Media podcast titled, "The Pre-Game."

"I am like John Cena now with men — you don't see me," Nicole said. "You don't see me with a man and you won't ever see me with a man until I'm married with kids. I am out here hiding, dating and hiding, OK?"

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game - Source: Getty

The podcast host explained that the intense public interest in her past relationship taught her valuable lessons about privacy. Following her split from Kelce, Nicole faced considerable attention when his relationship with Swift became public.

Kayla Nicole wants to "protect the things" that mean most to her

2024 FOX Winter Press Day - Source: Getty

Kayla Nicole discussed her rationale for this secretive approach.

"I don't think I ever want to publicly date another man until I am absolutely sure that they are my long-term person," Nicole said on Thursday, via 'The Pre-Game.' "Just because I want to protect the things that mean most to me. And sometimes when you're a little too open and transparent, you open yourself up to a world of opinion, a world of entitlement."

The former "Special Forces" participant clarified that her privacy isn't about deception. "In reality, I'm protecting me, and I'm protecting you," she explained, addressing how she responds to men who might view her discretion with suspicion.

"I'm the queen of a private room in a back room in a corner closet," Nicole said. "And I have no shame in it. ... (Her current approach is) working right now and if it ain't broke, don't fix it."

Despite keeping her romantic life hidden, Nicole's professional life remains in the spotlight. Last Saturday, she shared an Instagram Story featuring a surprise delivery of Gran Coramino, a luxury tequila co-founded by Kevin Hart. It included a playful note encouraging her to "take a shot" at 3 p.m. on a Tuesday.

"If you think that me, Kayla, is gonna sit here at 3 p.m. on a Tuesday and make myself a dirty martini with blue cheese olives, you got damn right," Nicole said.

While maintaining privacy in her relationships, Nicole continues to build her brand through social media and her new podcast endeavors.

