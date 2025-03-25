Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole reveals approach to dealing with trolls

Ever since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating two years ago, the Kansas City Chiefs star's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole has often been trolled by fans. Even though Nicole has previously talked about the criticism she received following Kelce's romance with Swift, she recently discussed her approach to handling it.

On Monday, Kayla Nicole made an appearance on the "Straight to Cam" podcast, during a segment of which she talked about her handling of trolls. Nicole stated that her approach to dealing with them is "logging the fu*k out" of social media. Adding more to this, Nicole further explained:

"No. 1 is just logging the fu*k out. That’s my No. 1 go-to, when it becomes too much, I just have to log out. Because it’s not the real world. There’s life happening beyond the internet." [42:52]

Moving forward in her statement, Kayla Nicole also lashed out at fans for trolling her with a "fake profile and a weird picture," asking them to get their "psych evaluated." Clapping back against the trolls, Nicole concluded her statement by saying:

"I also think people need to start doing psych evaluations before you can create a new Instagram account with a fake profile and a weird picture,” Nicole said. “You should have to be psych evaluated!"

Kayla Nicole opened up about dealing with a 'public breakup' with Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce's breakup with Kayla Nicole gained more attention when he started dating Taylor Swift. During the second episode of "Special Forces," Nicole opened up about her experience going through a "public breakup" with the Chiefs tight end. Recalling her "overwhelming" breakup memories, Nicole expressed:

“Going through a public breakup, just to be frank, it's been overwhelming. I've never experienced anything like it. Reduced to a headline to something so small as someone's ex-girlfriend."

During the aforementioned podcast episode, Kayla Nicole shared her opinions on different topics, including a nasty reaction to a viral video of Tracy Morgan's embarrassing Knicks courtside moment.

Having previously dated a football star, Kayla Nicole was recently asked if she'd date an athlete in the future. The social media influencer claimed that dating an athlete is challenging, therefore, there's a good chance of her not going down that road again.

