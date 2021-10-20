Why was Damonte Kazee arrested? Dallas Cowboys safety taken into custody

Cowboys safety Damonte Kazee has thrown the team a curveball after he was taken into custody by The Colony Police. Kazee was charged by police for driving while intoxicated and was arrested on Tuesday.

With Dallas having a superb start to their season in which they hold a 5-1 record and seemingly having the NFC East well in hand, the only way for Dallas to fall off the rails is if they do it to themselves. Which they now have.

Heading into the bye week fresh off a stirring win over the New England Patriots thanks to a Ceedee Lamb walk-off touchdown in overtime, it looked like it would be a quiet bye week for Mike McCarthy and his team. That is not the case now.

What did Damonte Kazee do?

Police have stated that 28-year-old Kazee was pulled over in the early hours of 3am on Tuesday along State Highway 121. Police then said one officer had suspicions that the Cowboys safety was drunk and Kazee then told police that he had in fact been drinking and then afterwards he failed to give a sobriety test.

At midday on Tuesday, Kazee was bonded out of Colony jail and his DWI has been classed as a class B misdemeanor.

After playing four years with the Atlanta Falcons, Kazee was signed by the Dallas Cowboys and with former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn the new Cowboys defensive coordinator, it felt like a good fit.

Kazee has started every game this season at safety for Dallas as the defense has shown remarkable improvement after last year’s historically bad defense in which teams would run and throw at will at the Cowboys defense.

The Cowboys have the bye after starting the season with a 5-1 record, the only loss being a last-second field goal to the Buccaneers in Week 1. Since then, Dallas has beaten the LA Chargers, Eagles, Panthers, Giants and lastly an overtime win over the Patriots.

While it remains to be seen what the outcome for Kazee will be, the Dallas Cowboys are notorious for having several off-field issues when their season is seemingly going as well as it is now.

While it might not be the reason the Cowboys season goes sideways, adding to Dak Prescott's calf injury, there are a few signs of trouble for a team that has so far played consistent, winning football and is making the NFL take notice.

