Pop star Taylor Swift and Chiefs star Travis Kelce spent New Year's Eve together in Kansas City with Brittany and Patrick Mahomes among other friends and family members. The night before though, Swift, Mahomes, and other Kansas City Chiefs' significant others enjoyed a girl's night out.

Swift and friends dined at Rye, a restaurant in the Kansas City area, on Saturday night, according to owners Megan and Colby Garrelts. Rye is a favorite of Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and some of the other Kansas City Chiefs teammates.

The co-owners spoke to Page Six days later about receiving a call that someone well-known was headed to their restaurant and would be sitting in the private dining room. They didn't know it was Taylor Swift until she arrived.

“Due to the nature of when we have a high profile guest, we try to keep it pretty on the down-low just out of respect for privacy. Nobody really knew she was there,” said co-owner Megan Garrelts.

While other guests in the restaurant were unaware that the pop star was in the other room with her friends, they did get a glimpse when she briefly came out.

“The restaurant just got really quiet and I think people were more so just really shocked that she was there. The restaurant was pretty low-key that night,” co-owner Garrelts added.

Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and their group were apparently there to celebrate a friend's birthday. Their meal was capped off with a sweet offering and the singer even tried Travis Kelce's favorite dessert, the homemade cinnamon rolls. The restaurant even sent the group home with some of the cinnamon rolls to eat later.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rang in the New Year in Kansas City

Taylor Swift was in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs clinch their fifth straight AFC West title. Later that night, Kelce and Taylor Swift rang in 2024 with a party with some of their closest friends.

On this week's episode of the New Heights podcast, the Chiefs' tight end shared details about their New Year's celebration and how much fun he had.

I might just keep doing New Year's Day in Kansas City. That was pretty f***ing fun... It was cool, man, to have all the friends and fam. I think I had over 50 to 55 people come in for this one. A good New Year celebration with all the friends and family."

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes were in attendance at the New Year's Eve party and photos of the two couples have since circulated around social media.