ICYMI: "This one gonna expose some people" - Keenan Allen calls out Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs after Tyreek Hill trade

Tyreek Hill's trade to the Miami Dolphins came out of nowhere late on Wednesday morning to the shock and dismay of many fans and NFL players.

The six-time Pro Bowl player was often a safety net for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and now, a former NFL rival is taking shots at the team that Hill left behind.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen took to Twitter to say the following on how he believes the trade will affect the Kansas City Chiefs:

"This one gonna expose some people."

Allen refers to the Chiefs offense without the player affectionately known throughout the league as "The Cheetah" for his world-class speed.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Tyreek Hill is one of four players since 1970 with at least six TD catches in each of his first six NFL seasons, per ESPN’s @EpKap . The others are Randy Moss, Larry Fitzgerald and Marvin Harrison. Tyreek Hill is one of four players since 1970 with at least six TD catches in each of his first six NFL seasons, per ESPN’s @EpKap. The others are Randy Moss, Larry Fitzgerald and Marvin Harrison.

Patrick Mahomes would often find his now-former No. 1 option. When plays would break down and Mahomes was under duress, The Cheetah would act as a safety valve and find a way to get open to receive a pass from his star quarterback.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is known for his innovative offenses designed to put pressure on the defense and points on the board.

Keenan Allen is now waiting to find out whether or not the Chiefs' potent offense is fueled by Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, or was Hill the straw that stirred the drink?

Based on his comments on Twitter, it would appear that Allen believes the latter.

Will the Kansas City Chiefs be able to contend without Tyreek Hill consistently?

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: How did things break down with Tyreek Hill and the #Chiefs ? A look at how he ended up with the #Dolphins ... From NFL Now: How did things break down with Tyreek Hill and the #Chiefs? A look at how he ended up with the #Dolphins... https://t.co/kJ29qxZ7iX

The Kansas City Chiefs are known for their explosiveness on the offensive side of football. With the loss of Tyreek Hill, that title takes a hit as the (arguably) fastest player in the league has changed addresses to play with the Dolphins.

Although the Chiefs still have Mecole Hardman, who ran his 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds, his speed is not comparable to The Cheetah, who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds.

Hill was fast, but he had a remarkable ability to catch the ball, so his value will surely be missed on the team. The Chiefs also still have All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, who has over 1,000 yards receiving in the last six seasons.

Mahomes also has a tremendous on-field rapport with Kelce, but without the former All-Pro receiver, the Chiefs can expect the future Hall of Fame quarterback to be double-teamed more often than not.

The Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders have also each added several significant pieces on both sides of the ball. These additions, along with the subtraction of Tyreek Hill, will make it much more difficult for the Chiefs to repeat as AFC West division champions.

