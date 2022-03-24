NFL News Roundup: Chiefs trade Tyreek Hill to Dolphins, five teams inquire about signing Colin Kaepernick and more - 24 March 2022 

Just when NFL fans thought they'd seen it all, the league just threw in yet another surprise. With multiple superstars being traded as part of the quarterback caroussel the league finds itself in, it seems that star wide receivers too are hot property. First, Davante Adams' trade to the Raiders and now it's Tyreek Hill who'll be taking his services to the 'Magic City'. This and many more in today's NFL news roundup.

Dolphins beat out Jets to land star wideout Tyreek Hill

In a move that no one saw coming, the Chiefs traded three-time first-team All-Pro Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. The trade went through on Wednesday evening, which saw the Dolphins send five draft picks to the Chiefs, one of them being a 2022 first-round pick.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN. Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN.

The Dolphins beat out the New York Jets, who were also in contention to land the star wide receiver as soon as news broke out about the Chiefs putting Hill on the trade block. The Jets reportedly offered two second-round picks and a third-round pick for Hill.

Ty Hill @cheetah 🏿!!! Miami I’m coming home End of an era🏿!!! Miami I’m coming home End of an era ✌🏿!!! Miami I’m coming home https://t.co/ykcZcSuy7N

Colin Kaepernick's trainer claims 'atleast five' NFL teams have enquired about former Niners quarterback

Colin Kaepernick has once again found himself in the news cycle for attempting a comeback to the NFL. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who last played an NFL game back in 2017, has been working out with current superstars like Seahawks wide receivers Tyler Lockett, Aaron Fuller, and Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



Kaepernick says he has talked to the Seahawks and is hopeful the door opens.



(via Colin Kaepernick worked out today with #Seahawks WR Aaron Fuller and UW RB Kamari Pleasant. This comes after he recently trained with Tyler Lockett.Kaepernick says he has talked to the Seahawks and is hopeful the door opens.(via @areedk5sports Colin Kaepernick worked out today with #Seahawks WR Aaron Fuller and UW RB Kamari Pleasant. This comes after he recently trained with Tyler Lockett.Kaepernick says he has talked to the Seahawks and is hopeful the door opens.(via @areedk5sports) https://t.co/i1x14V5WzL

Kaepernick's trainer David Robinson even claimed that five NFL teams have reached out about the former signal-caller. Speaking to TMZ, Robinson said:

"A few teams have reached out to me and asked how his arm looked. They have reached out and asked about him."

While Robinson declined to name the teams who had called he maintained that Kaepernick is ready to return to the league as soon as he is presented with the opportunity to do so.

"He definitely has the ability to play on somebody's roster -- like, right now. A couple of the guys that were in the session that were on NFL teams were saying that his arm is just as strong as guys we (have) on our roster right now and can play."

Former Seahawks star Bobby Wagner meets Rams to workout potential deal

Seahawks fans have had it rough this offseason. First losing franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and then seeing their team let go of their biggest star on defense in Bobby Wagner.

Well, it could get potentially worse. The eight-time Pro Bowler is reported to have met with the Seahawks' division rivals, LA Rams, to chalk out a potential deal. Rams GM Les Snead has already said that the team has moved past preliminary conversations with the star linebacker.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Rams are loading up again? Sources say six-time All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner is visiting them and there is mutual interest in doing a deal. A potential huge defensive addition. The #Rams are loading up again? Sources say six-time All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner is visiting them and there is mutual interest in doing a deal. A potential huge defensive addition.

The Rams enter the 2022 NFL season as the defending Super Bowl champions. And with a star studded cast on defense featuring the likes of Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and Bobby Wagner, one could see them go all the way to the big game yet again.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar