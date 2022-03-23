Colin Kaepernick's trainer claims at least five NFL teams have inquired about signing QB

Many remember Colin Kaepernick as the lightning rod that garnered attention for kneeling during the National Anthem years ago. But many may have forgotten that before the controversy, he was one of the most talented quarterbacks in the entire NFL.

Now, his training partner, David Robinson (no, not the retired Hall of Fame basketball legend), is letting the world know that Kaepernick is looking so good that five NFL teams have called to inquire about the former signal-caller.

When speaking to TMZ, Robinson said:

"A few teams have reached out to me and asked how his arm looked. They have reached out and asked about him."

Robinson declined to offer which specific teams asked about the quarterback.

Last week, Robinson held a throwing session with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback at a high school in Texas. He added:

"He definitely has the ability to play on somebody's roster -- like, right now. A couple of the guys that were in the session that were on NFL teams were saying that his arm is just as strong as guys we (have) on our roster right now and can play."

Robinson knows a thing or two about these training sessions as he has trained with several athletes, including former NFL receivers Dez Bryant and Antonio Brown.

Has Colin Kaepernick already played his last down as an NFL quarterback?

Colin Kaepernick NFL Workout

Colin Kaepernick @Kaepernick7 Headed to Seattle to get some work in with Aaron Fuller tomorrow! Headed to Seattle to get some work in with Aaron Fuller tomorrow! https://t.co/bCdGIx5mTv

Colin Kaepernick last played in the NFL on January 1, 2017, as the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

In case some may have forgotten, during the 2016 preseason, the former University of Nevada standout kneeled during the National Anthem to protest police brutality against African Americans.

The subject touched off a national controversy, with people on both sides of the coin. When the topic of the former NFL signal-caller playing again in the NFL arises, there are two schools of thought.

Some believe that the former second-round pick of the 49ers should never be allowed to play another down in the league.

What city should I go to next? Got great work in Nola with @lilsho2 and the guys! Grateful to the people of New Orleans, y’all always show love!Here’s the link to the workoutWhat city should I go to next? Got great work in Nola with @lilsho2 and the guys! Grateful to the people of New Orleans, y’all always show love!Here’s the link to the workoutyoutube.com/watch?v=zKREPH…What city should I go to next? https://t.co/drAewhDCAz

In contrast, there are also those who believe that players such as Tim Tebow, Paxton Lynch, Johnny Manziel, and Terrell Pryor (to name a few) have played over the years and haven't had the success or talent of Colin Kaepernick.

Those in the second school of thought are of the mindset that if the goal in the NFL is to play the best players, then the NFL record holder for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a game (181) and postseason (264) should, at a minimum, be given a chance to compete for a roster spot.

Stay tuned as NFL fans will continue to see how this soap opera unfolds.

