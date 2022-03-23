"I fought for the logic until it wasn't meaningful to stick around" - Pete Carroll reveals how he tried to convince Russell Wilson to stay in Seattle

For 10 seasons, Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll were tied to the hip as quarterback and head coach (respectively) of the Seattle Seahawks. The two seemed to work magic together, culminating in a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII over the Denver Broncos.

Perhaps this is why it seemed like a shock when the Seahawks traded away their franchise quarterback to the Denver Broncos for a bevy of picks and players.

Pete Carroll was recently a guest on SEASports710, and the coach was asked whether or not he attempted to keep Wilson from leaving the team. Here's what he had to say in response:

"There was so much compelling reasoning why he would stay because of all the history and all the time spent. That was exactly where I was coming from, just to use the logic of it. When you've built a relationship over a long period of time, there's great benefits to that moving forward and well beyond your career and stuff."

Carroll continued with his thoughts on finally deciding no longer to try and convince his quarterback to stay with the team:

"Those are all parts of the conversation. What I continue to say... is that I had no intention of making a move at all while guys were under contract and were pleased with what was going on and all. So, I fought for the logic of that for a good while until it wasn't meaningful anymore to stick with that."

Regardless of whether Carroll is telling the truth or not, the reality is that the Seahawks appear to be in a rebuilding mode after 10 successful seasons with Russell Wilson as their starter.

The future Hall of Fame signal-caller went to two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XLVIII. He is also a nine-time Pro Bowler, led the league in passer rating in 2015, and in passing touchdowns in 2017.

Can Russell Wilson duplicate his success in Seattle with the Denver Broncos?

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

After all of his success with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson is looking forward to joining the Denver Broncos. The team is filled with immense young talent, especially on the offensive side of the football.

The receivers on the team are Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and K.J. Hamler. The team selected running back Javonte Williams out of North Carolina in the 2021 NFL Draft. His arrival made incumbent star running back Melvin Gordon expendable, and he is currently a free agent.

During his time in Seattle, Wilson became accustomed to raising the level of his star receivers.

Before D.K. Metcalf arrived at the Seahawks, the former University of Wisconsin standout made players such as Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin Pro Bowl players.

With a talented offensive roster and a good defense led by Bradley Chubb, Patrick Surtain II, and new acquisition Randy Gregory, the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient looks to improve upon his previous success with Pete Carroll and the Seahawks.

