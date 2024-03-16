Keenan Allen hands out explanation for earth-shattering fallout after decade with Philip Rivers, Justin Herbert

Keenan Allen became the story of the second half of the week when news broke that he had been traded to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick. The news stunned LA Chargers fans, who had championed him for a decade with the likes of Philip Rivers and Justin Herbert.

Now, a little light has been given to illuminate why such a move occurred. Apparently, the Chargers asked the receiver to take a pay cut. Allen refused, which set the stage for his move to the Windy City.

At least, that is what Bears reporter Patrick Finley claimed the wide receiver had said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm not doing it. I just came off my best season."

Expand Tweet

Keenan Allen's 2023 season put into perspective

Keenan Allen at Los Angeles Chargers v Green Bay Packers

Of course, his assessment of his age 31 season is sure to draw extra pairs of eyeballs. However, a look at the statistics gives the statement a sound argument. In 2023, the wide receiver caught 108 passes for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns. It was a career-high in catches and the second-best yardage and touchdown totals of his career.

Taken together, one could argue that 2023 was Allen's best year. The wide receiver's best year for yardage was in 2017 when he logged 1,393 yards. As for touchdowns, he has failed to climb above the career record that he set in his rookie season and tied again in 2020 with eight touchdowns.

Of course, many will argue that the pay cut was not a result of his production in 2023 or before then. The wide receiver is 31 years old and set to play in an age-32 season in 2024. Anything beyond age 30 is far from guaranteed in the NFL and, hedging their bets, the Los Angeles Chargers likely decided they were paying too much for the risk.

Los Angeles Chargers' salary cap troubles end at a great cost

Keenan Allen at Baltimore Ravens v Los Angeles Chargers

That said, the team also was facing massive salary cap troubles, ranking near the worst situation in the league earlier this week. Mike Williams and Keenan Allen's exits make the team cap-compliant, hitting a deadline that was due this week.

While the team is cap-compliant, it now leaves Justin Herbert down two of his top targets this season. Still, fans will argue that it could still be a net improvement with the addition of Jim Harbaugh as head coach. Of course, one can only wait until the regular season to learn whether the coach can outweigh a 32-year-old receiver and Mike Williams.