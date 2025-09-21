  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Keenan Allen’s son Kado flashes genetics on the field with big-time TD ahead of Chargers home opener vs. Broncos in Week 3

Keenan Allen’s son Kado flashes genetics on the field with big-time TD ahead of Chargers home opener vs. Broncos in Week 3

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 21, 2025 00:21 GMT
Keenan Allen&rsquo;s son Kado flashes genetics on the field with big-time TD
Keenan Allen’s son Kado flashes genetics on the field with big-time TD

Keenan Allen’s six-year old son, Kado, is showing early football potential and his mother, Ciandra Monique, is impressed. On Saturday, Ciandra shared a video on Instagram, where Kado ran all the way for a touchdown.

Ad

In the caption, she wrote:

"Richmond x Kado for the interception and Kado took it in for the TD."

In a follow up Instagram Story, Ciandra, wrote:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“FNL WE BACK!”

This was after Kado's team returned from two weeks off.

Ciandra added:

“The boys got the W to start off their szn."
Source: (Via Instagram/ @ciandramonique)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @ciandramonique)

Keenan and Ciandra have been dating since 2010.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Chargers wife receiver proposed her in 2017 and the couple got married in 2022.

Ad

They have four kids together, Kamari, Kaliyah, Ka’oir and Kado.

Ad

After spending the 2024 season with the Chicago Bears, Allen returned to the LA Chargers in August 2025, signing a one-year deal worth $8.5 million. He reunited with quarterback Justin Herbert.

Looking back, the Chargers traded Allen to the Bears in 2024 after he didn’t agree to a pay cut.

However, with them needing veteran leadership and wide receiver depth, Allen was the perfect fit.

In his first two games back, Allen had 12 catches for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Ad

Keenan Allen took a quick trip with wife Ciandra Monique 2 days before the start of 2025 NFL season

Before his first game back with the Chargers, Keenan Allen took a short getaway to Las Vegas with his wife, Ciandra Monique.

On September 2, Ciandra shared fun moments from their Last Vegas escape on Instagram.

It looked like a mix of relaxing, recharging, and enjoying couple time before football kicked in again.

Ad
Ad

The Los Angeles Chargers are playing their first home game of the season on Sunday against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.

Keenan Allen says the team is off to a great start with two big wins, one against the Kansas City Chiefs and one against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Allen is excited to be back in front of Chargers fans and wants to help the team go 3-0.

youtube-cover
Ad

He knows the Broncos are a tough team with good coaches and defense, so the Chargers need to stay sharp.

This is their first Week 3 home opener since 1997 and the earliest they’ve faced the Broncos at home since 2003.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications