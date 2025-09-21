Keenan Allen’s son Kado flashes genetics on the field with big-time TD ahead of Chargers home opener vs. Broncos in Week 3

Keenan Allen’s six-year old son, Kado, is showing early football potential and his mother, Ciandra Monique, is impressed. On Saturday, Ciandra shared a video on Instagram, where Kado ran all the way for a touchdown.In the caption, she wrote:&quot;Richmond x Kado for the interception and Kado took it in for the TD.&quot;In a follow up Instagram Story, Ciandra, wrote:“FNL WE BACK!”This was after Kado's team returned from two weeks off.Ciandra added:“The boys got the W to start off their szn.&quot;Source: (Via Instagram/ @ciandramonique)Keenan and Ciandra have been dating since 2010.The Chargers wife receiver proposed her in 2017 and the couple got married in 2022. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThey have four kids together, Kamari, Kaliyah, Ka’oir and Kado. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter spending the 2024 season with the Chicago Bears, Allen returned to the LA Chargers in August 2025, signing a one-year deal worth $8.5 million. He reunited with quarterback Justin Herbert.Looking back, the Chargers traded Allen to the Bears in 2024 after he didn’t agree to a pay cut.However, with them needing veteran leadership and wide receiver depth, Allen was the perfect fit.In his first two games back, Allen had 12 catches for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns.Keenan Allen took a quick trip with wife Ciandra Monique 2 days before the start of 2025 NFL seasonBefore his first game back with the Chargers, Keenan Allen took a short getaway to Las Vegas with his wife, Ciandra Monique.On September 2, Ciandra shared fun moments from their Last Vegas escape on Instagram.It looked like a mix of relaxing, recharging, and enjoying couple time before football kicked in again. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Los Angeles Chargers are playing their first home game of the season on Sunday against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.Keenan Allen says the team is off to a great start with two big wins, one against the Kansas City Chiefs and one against the Las Vegas Raiders.Allen is excited to be back in front of Chargers fans and wants to help the team go 3-0.He knows the Broncos are a tough team with good coaches and defense, so the Chargers need to stay sharp.This is their first Week 3 home opener since 1997 and the earliest they’ve faced the Broncos at home since 2003.