  • Keenan Allen's wife, Ciandra, reveals truth behind fan stealing TD ball intended for her at Chargers vs. Broncos game

By Shanu Singh
Modified Sep 24, 2025 11:30 GMT
Keenan Allen
Keenan Allen's wife, Ciandra, reveals truth behind fan stealing TD ball intended for her (Image Credit: GETTY, Ciandra/IG)

The Los Angeles Chargers' Week 3 win against the Denver Broncos attracted additional attention when a fan stole a football thrown by Keenan Allen to his wife, Ciandra. After scoring a touchdown, the wide receiver threw the ball to his wife, but a Chargers fan caught it instead.

In a clip going around on social media, Allen is seen frustrated over the fan's act. Another fan shared an X post expressing his disappointment over the incident. Ciandra dropped a comment under the post, sharing the unseen side of the viral moment.

"I got the ball. The camera didn’t show right after that lol," she wrote.
Ciandra also made another statement on the matter, claiming that the fan never took away the ball that was meant for her.

"No, he didn’t take the football from me! We have it safe," she wrote in a now-expired Instagram story.

Keenan Allen married Ciandra in June 2022. They are parents to three kids. The family was spotted attending the week 3 game, cheering for the wide receiver. Despite giving good competition to the Chargers, the Broncos lost 23-20.

Keenan Allen's wife, Ciandra, celebrated Chargers' week 3 win with wholesome message

Ciandra celebrated the Chargers' 23-20 win against the Broncos with a special message.

The influencer shared an Instagram post featuring pictures of her family moments at the sidelines with Keenan Allen. Moreover, here were also solo-shot pictures of her, showing off a yellow jersey outfit for the game day.

"Feels good to be right back in the action in my seats! The amount of love we’ve continued to receive is everything! 3-0 BABY WITH SLAY BACK HOME," Ciandra wrote.
For the gameday, Ciandra opted for a yellow jersey top with denim shorts and denim-styled boots. The influencer completed her overall look with wrist bracelets, a gold watch, a purple shaded handbag and black shades.

After their most recent win, the Chargers face the New York Giants in Week 4 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Edited by Bhargav
