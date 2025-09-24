Keenan Allen's wife, Ciandra, reveals truth behind fan stealing TD ball intended for her at Chargers vs. Broncos game

The Los Angeles Chargers' Week 3 win against the Denver Broncos attracted additional attention when a fan stole a football thrown by Keenan Allen to his wife, Ciandra. After scoring a touchdown, the wide receiver threw the ball to his wife, but a Chargers fan caught it instead.In a clip going around on social media, Allen is seen frustrated over the fan's act. Another fan shared an X post expressing his disappointment over the incident. Ciandra dropped a comment under the post, sharing the unseen side of the viral moment.&quot;I got the ball. The camera didn’t show right after that lol,&quot; she wrote.Ciandra also made another statement on the matter, claiming that the fan never took away the ball that was meant for her.&quot;No, he didn’t take the football from me! We have it safe,&quot; she wrote in a now-expired Instagram story.Keenan Allen married Ciandra in June 2022. They are parents to three kids. The family was spotted attending the week 3 game, cheering for the wide receiver. Despite giving good competition to the Chargers, the Broncos lost 23-20.Keenan Allen's wife, Ciandra, celebrated Chargers' week 3 win with wholesome messageCiandra celebrated the Chargers' 23-20 win against the Broncos with a special message.The influencer shared an Instagram post featuring pictures of her family moments at the sidelines with Keenan Allen. Moreover, here were also solo-shot pictures of her, showing off a yellow jersey outfit for the game day.&quot;Feels good to be right back in the action in my seats! The amount of love we’ve continued to receive is everything! 3-0 BABY WITH SLAY BACK HOME,&quot; Ciandra wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor the gameday, Ciandra opted for a yellow jersey top with denim shorts and denim-styled boots. The influencer completed her overall look with wrist bracelets, a gold watch, a purple shaded handbag and black shades.After their most recent win, the Chargers face the New York Giants in Week 4 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.