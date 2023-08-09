Keenan Allen has spent his entire ten-year career with the Los Angeles Chargers since being selected in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft.

He has been with the team for many coaching changes, but most recently played under head coach Brandon Staley and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.

The Chargers recently made another change to their coaching staff, hiring former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to replace Joe Lombardi. Allen has reportedly been enjoying the new offensive system during training camp ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Allen had this to say about the situation during Tuesday's media availability:

“With Lombardi, I was stuck at the slot the whole time. I’m inside and outside now, we’re all kinda inside and outside now, playing everything.”

Allen went on to explain that he's mostly taking on the CeeDee Lamb role in Moore's offensive system from the Cowboys:

“We pretty much watches them every day ... He moves around a lot: slot, inside and outside. He is a change of direction guy, going left or right.”

Keenan Allen appears refreshed by the new offensive, while also being relieved to play a more versatile role.

He mentioned being lined up as the slot receiver too often under Joe Lombardi. He's statistically accurate, as he set a new career last season with 64.3% of his snaps coming from the slot. He apparently prefers to mix it up across the formation, as Lamb did with Moore in Dallas last year.

Keenan Allen's outlook with Kellen Moore as new Chargers OC

In Kellen Moore's offensive system last year, CeeDee Lamb recorded a massive 107 receptions for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns with the Dallas Cowboys. Keenan Allen claimed he will be playing a similar role for the Los Angeles Chargers.

This could mean a big year for the veteran, who has already exceeded 100 receptions and 1,100 yards in four of his past six seasons, while also being selected to the Pro Bowl five times.

The dynamic passing game brought in by Kellen Moore will be interesting to watch with superstar quarterback Justin Herbert and his deep group of weapons.

The Chargers already featured an elite tandem of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams at wide receiver. They improved even further during the 2023 NFL draft when they selected Quentin Johnston.

It appears Allen is still set to serve as their WR1, and in Moore's new offense, that could potentially result in a career year.