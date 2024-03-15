Keenan Allen trade: Bears acquire Chargers wide receiver after pay cut refusal

The Chicago Bears acquired wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers late on Thursday night, trading a fourth-round pick in the process.

Allen is another one on a long list of expensive veterans who were on the Chargers' roster and had to be addressed. Two of them restructured their contracts (Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack) and will remain with the team, while Allen was traded and Mike Williams was released, leaving no good wide receivers to help Justin Herbert.

The Bears were able to get Allen's services with just a fourth-round pick, but that's no slam dunk of a deal. The wide receiver is 32, he has an extensive list of injuries throughout his career and he has only one year left on his contract. Still, it's a good deal for Chicago, who bolster their receiving options with a trade for the second straight year.

D. J. Moore, Keenan Allen playing together: Bears are building a great roster for Caleb Williams

For you to be able to pay two star wide receivers, there's only one possible way to do so: get yourself a quarterback who's on a rookie contract. Not only do the Bears have the first overall pick, but they also know that Justin Fields isn't the answer for anything.

Building a strong roster around your young quarterback is always a great deal. One can remember the Amari Cooper deal for the Dallas Cowboys, when Dak Prescott's production went to another level as soon as they got him a great wide receiver. Fields also played better with Moore last year - the difference is that he isn't good enough for the NFL.

Allen is going to be expensive in 2024 and yes, he has his health problems. But it's clear what Chicago is doing here: loading up their weapons for whatever it is their chosen quarterback. Give him a good supporting cast, let him develop and reap the rewards later.

It's likely that the franchise is going with Caleb Williams once they're on the clock. That's a good decision. Trading for Keenan Allen to help his first year (and probably beyond) in the league is even better.