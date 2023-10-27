Surprisingly, Zach Wilson and the New York Jets are 3-3 coming into their bye week. They were written off after Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury during their season opener against the Buffalo Bills. But they have fought well and even defeated the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles.

They now go on a break with their postseason hopes still alive. But as the Jets players spend their bye according to their liking, Wilson has been criticized for spending quality time with his girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno.

WFAN’s Shaun Morash called out Wilson before their Week 8 game against the New York Giants.

Morash said:

“Zach Wilson, in what is about to be the biggest stretch of his career, decided it was a good time to take his girlfriend to Utah to apple and pumpkin pick and go to haunted houses…I’m sorry, the #Jets stink after their byes.”

This statement had one football fan commenting:

“Bro can’t relax ?💀💀 keep that energy for kelce and tswift”

Another Twitter user said:

“He needs some downtime! Everyone does every now and then. Give him a break.”

Here are other reactions to Morash’s take on Zach Wilson’s bye-week activity.

Wilson was born and raised in Draper, Utah. Before attending Brigham Young University, he starred for the Corner Canyon football team in high school. The Jets selected him second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft after three seasons with the Cougars.

According to PEOPLE Magazine’s Emily Krauser, Wilson and Dellanno started dating in June 2022 after being spotted at a New York Yankees game. Earlier this year, Wilson vacationed with Dellanno’s family. Dellanno spent Memorial Day weekend with Wilson’s family in Utah this year.

Zach Wilson has helped the Jets by taking care of the ball

The Jets are on a two-game winning streak after losing three straight games, partly because Zach Wilson isn’t turning the ball over. He had one interception during their Week 5 win against the Denver Broncos, but it was his only pick in the last four games. Wilson threw four interceptions in the first two games.

Against the Eagles, Wilson did his part by completing 19 throws for 186 yards. The Jets defense did the rest, limiting Philadelphia to 14 points to claim their third victory this season.