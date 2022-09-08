"Keep Lamar Jackson in Baltimore" - Ravens fans hilariously set up GoFundMe page for franchise QB as contract holdout talks near its climax

The contract stalemate between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens is quickly approaching the weekend. With the 2022 NFL season practically upon us, there is no reported progress in discussions between the parties.
The outlook for a long-term deal to be ironed out by Jackson's self-instituted Friday deadline is grim. By Friday, September 9, the franchise's prized possession under center is expected to put talks on hold to shift his focus towards the upcoming season.
But that hasn't stopped Ravens fans from injecting a little sense of humor into otherwise dire circumstances. According to My Mixtapez on Twitter, fans have jested their support to help the organization raise funds for his next contract.
One fan went as far as to set up a GoFundMe page with a $25 million dollar goal. Unfortunately, the sarcased effort hasn't gotten very far, raising an equally laughable 65 dollars, according to BSO.
Some humored the gesture with sarcastic jabs of their own:
Others took jabs at Lamar Jackson himself:
Most Baltimore fans could share this fan's sentiment. The fan wrote:
"Eric Decosta can you just please resign pay Lamar Action Jackson @Lj_era8 ohready hand him a 4yr or 5yr deal 250million or 200million or shorter and all i, rest the #ravensflock want is have Lamar stay at home of Baltimore even stay as a Raven4life pls paytheman"
Regardless of which side of the fence you stand on, the clock is ticking on an extension before the start of the season. If you are to take Lamar Jackson at his word, the grains of the hourglass run out at the end of the week.
If the sides fail to agree to terms, the Baltimore Ravens flirt with the unlikely possibility of losing him in free agency. However, Jackson made his desire to remain in Baltimore very clear earlier this year through a tweet which read:
"I love my Ravens I don’t know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving stop tryna read my mind"
So if the two sides are determined on a long-term marriage, what's the holdup?
Both Jackson and the Ravens' upper management have done their best to withhold such details from the general public. However, as cited by CBS sports, NFL insiders suggest that guaranteed money could be a contributing factor to the stalls in negotiations.
Fans will hope for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to eventually reach an agreement
If Lamar Jackson's expressed desire to remain in Baltimore is true and there's no reason to think otherwise, the two should iron out a deal sooner or later. The agreement, however, is likely to occur later after the conclusion of the 2022 season.
A permanent etching on your body pretty much says it all. Lamar Jackson seems keen to stay in Baltimore and fans will want the franchise to keep hold of one of the NFL's biggest talents.
There may only be one long-shot factor that would keep Jackson from resigning with his current club. Per Jackson's quarterback coach James Urban, the superstar quarterback is obsessed with winning the Super Bowl. It remains to be seen if the Ravens can help him achieve those aspirations.
Hence, the only foreseeable wedge between Lamar Jackson and a long-term courtship could hinge on whether he believes his current team is a contender in the long run.
The Ravens' last-place finish at 8-9 in the AFC North leaves much to be desired for a quarterback who completed 64.1% of his passes last season. Considering Baltimore went 1-3 to finish the season in Jackson's absence, we've seen how ugly it can get without him under center.
Thoughts can change as the season unfolds, which is why Baltimore would prefer to strike a deal sooner rather than later. All eyes will be fixated upon the negotiations leading up to Lamar Jackson's proclaimed Friday deadline and beyond.