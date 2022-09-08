"Keep Lamar Jackson in Baltimore" - Ravens fans hilariously set up GoFundMe page for franchise QB as contract holdout talks near its climax

The contract stalemate between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens is quickly approaching the weekend. With the 2022 NFL season practically upon us, there is no reported progress in discussions between the parties.

The outlook for a long-term deal to be ironed out by Jackson's self-instituted Friday deadline is grim. By Friday, September 9, the franchise's prized possession under center is expected to put talks on hold to shift his focus towards the upcoming season.

But that hasn't stopped Ravens fans from injecting a little sense of humor into otherwise dire circumstances. According to My Mixtapez on Twitter, fans have jested their support to help the organization raise funds for his next contract.

My Mixtapez @mymixtapez Ravens fan sets up a GoFundMe to keep Lamar Jackson in Baltimore Ravens fan sets up a GoFundMe to keep Lamar Jackson in Baltimore 😂 https://t.co/M5uFq7ir3H

One fan went as far as to set up a GoFundMe page with a $25 million dollar goal. Unfortunately, the sarcased effort hasn't gotten very far, raising an equally laughable 65 dollars, according to BSO.

Robert Littal BSO @BSO Here is How Much Of The $250 Million Ravens Fans Have Raised For Lamar Jackson's New Contract via GoFundMe; Spoiler Alert It is Not a Lot (Video) bit.ly/3cPD71W via @BasketballguruD Here is How Much Of The $250 Million Ravens Fans Have Raised For Lamar Jackson's New Contract via GoFundMe; Spoiler Alert It is Not a Lot (Video) bit.ly/3cPD71W via @BasketballguruD https://t.co/QiDfozTPL1

Some humored the gesture with sarcastic jabs of their own:

Mr.Wright @ShabbaWright52 They really made a gofundme to pay @Lj_era8 250M 🤣 @Ravens help us out They really made a gofundme to pay @Lj_era8 250M 🤣 @Ravens help us out

Others took jabs at Lamar Jackson himself:

Redeye Records @records_redeye @mymixtapez coulda sworn Lamar said he didn't want an extension until he won a ring .. never won a ring and now is DEMANDING what ??? sir stop it @mymixtapez coulda sworn Lamar said he didn't want an extension until he won a ring .. never won a ring and now is DEMANDING what ??? sir stop it

Most Baltimore fans could share this fan's sentiment. The fan wrote:

"Eric Decosta can you just please resign pay Lamar Action Jackson @Lj_era8 ohready hand him a 4yr or 5yr deal 250million or 200million or shorter and all i, rest the #ravensflock want is have Lamar stay at home of Baltimore even stay as a Raven4life pls paytheman"

Regardless of which side of the fence you stand on, the clock is ticking on an extension before the start of the season. If you are to take Lamar Jackson at his word, the grains of the hourglass run out at the end of the week.

If the sides fail to agree to terms, the Baltimore Ravens flirt with the unlikely possibility of losing him in free agency. However, Jackson made his desire to remain in Baltimore very clear earlier this year through a tweet which read:

"I love my Ravens I don’t know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving stop tryna read my mind"

Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8 I love my Ravens I don’t know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving stop tryna read my mind🙄 I love my Ravens I don’t know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving stop tryna read my mind🙄

So if the two sides are determined on a long-term marriage, what's the holdup?

Both Jackson and the Ravens' upper management have done their best to withhold such details from the general public. However, as cited by CBS sports, NFL insiders suggest that guaranteed money could be a contributing factor to the stalls in negotiations.

Fans will hope for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to eventually reach an agreement

Quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the Baltimore Ravens huddle

If Lamar Jackson's expressed desire to remain in Baltimore is true and there's no reason to think otherwise, the two should iron out a deal sooner or later. The agreement, however, is likely to occur later after the conclusion of the 2022 season.

chuck👨🏾‍💻 @PurpleReignEra



Lamar Jackson *Gets Ravens emblem chain*



Lamar Jackson: Says “It would hurt my feelings if Ravens traded me.”



Lamar Jackson: Says “I want to be a Raven for life.”



Reporters: “What if Lamar just doesn’t want to be a Raven?”



Lamar Jackson *Gets Purple Wings tattoo*Lamar Jackson *Gets Ravens emblem chain*Lamar Jackson: Says “It would hurt my feelings if Ravens traded me.”Lamar Jackson: Says “I want to be a Raven for life.”Reporters: “What if Lamar just doesn’t want to be a Raven?” Lamar Jackson *Gets Purple Wings tattoo*Lamar Jackson *Gets Ravens emblem chain*Lamar Jackson: Says “It would hurt my feelings if Ravens traded me.”Lamar Jackson: Says “I want to be a Raven for life.”Reporters: “What if Lamar just doesn’t want to be a Raven?” 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/VcTmYcgb8C

A permanent etching on your body pretty much says it all. Lamar Jackson seems keen to stay in Baltimore and fans will want the franchise to keep hold of one of the NFL's biggest talents.

There may only be one long-shot factor that would keep Jackson from resigning with his current club. Per Jackson's quarterback coach James Urban, the superstar quarterback is obsessed with winning the Super Bowl. It remains to be seen if the Ravens can help him achieve those aspirations.

Ryan Mink @ryanmink James Urban says Lamar Jackson's desire to win a Super Bowl is an obsession. James Urban says Lamar Jackson's desire to win a Super Bowl is an obsession.

Hence, the only foreseeable wedge between Lamar Jackson and a long-term courtship could hinge on whether he believes his current team is a contender in the long run.

The Ravens' last-place finish at 8-9 in the AFC North leaves much to be desired for a quarterback who completed 64.1% of his passes last season. Considering Baltimore went 1-3 to finish the season in Jackson's absence, we've seen how ugly it can get without him under center.

Thoughts can change as the season unfolds, which is why Baltimore would prefer to strike a deal sooner rather than later. All eyes will be fixated upon the negotiations leading up to Lamar Jackson's proclaimed Friday deadline and beyond.

