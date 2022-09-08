"LMFAOOO RAVENS GONNA LET THE FRANCHISE WALK", "Lamar a future dolphin if he don’t get the extension" - NFL fans go crazy as Lamar Jackson provides ultimatum on contract talk

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens appear to be at odds over a new contract. The contract has been the subject of a lot of speculation over the last few months and it appears that it's no closer to getting done. Jackson has given his team an ultimatum.

According to Adam Schefter, the Ravens quarterback has given the organization until Friday to organize a new contract for him.

Either way, what happens after Friday if a deal doesn't get done will be interesting. As expected though, when Schefter posted about the Friday deadline, NFL fans were quick to give their thoughts on the situation. A fan named Isaac posted that the 25-year-old will be a future Dolphins quarterback.

"Lamar a future dolphin if he don’t get the extension."

Another fan posted and said that the Ravens are going to let their franchise walk out the door.

"LMFAOOO RAVENS GONNA LET THE FRANCHISE WALK."

Other fans chimed in with their two cents about the quarterback's contract situation.

Begs @austinbegley44 @AdamSchefter From an honest Ravens fan he deserves 60 million a year at least @AdamSchefter From an honest Ravens fan he deserves 60 million a year at least

MikeyPerk @mikeyperk @AdamSchefter Haha right before the season starts? Dude should have hired an agent. @AdamSchefter Haha right before the season starts? Dude should have hired an agent.

Jason Gomes @JgPositiveatt @Lj_era8 @AdamSchefter I hope he doest play under this current contract I'll feel awful if he would get hurt even though I'm not a fan I don't want to an hate seeing any injuries to any player @AdamSchefter I hope he doest play under this current contract I'll feel awful if he would get hurt even though I'm not a fan I don't want to an hate seeing any injuries to any player 🙏 @Lj_era8

Avik Khan @BDChiefsFan @AdamSchefter Ravens ruining their chances by trying to be cheap with Lamar. @AdamSchefter Ravens ruining their chances by trying to be cheap with Lamar.

What happens if Jackson doesn't sign a new contract by Friday?

Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens

If a deal isn't reached by Friday, then any number of scenarios can happen. We have seen players take the field in a bid to get a bigger contract, as Dak Prescott did with the Cowboys. We saw how that turned out as he suffered that nasty leg/ankle injury early in the season which ruled him out for the remainder of it.

Would Jackson take that risk? Entering the fifth-year-option of his rookie deal, the 25-year-old is due to make $23 million this season. It does seem like the Ravens are all in on Jackson, so even if an injury were to happen, they would likely still offer him a new deal.

But what if he chooses to sit out until a new contract is agreed upon? From an outside perspective at least, that doesn't seem like something the quarterback would do, but you never know in football.

If a new deal isn't reached, then next year, the 25-year-old will likely be franchise tagged by the Ravens. It will cost them $34 million in 2023 and then $45 million in 2024 as a non-exclusive tag per Mike Florio.

The last scenario is the quarterback and team agree to terms on a new contract. Everyone goes home happy and Jackson's career remains at the Ravens for the next several years.

At the time of writing, all of the above scenarios are on the table. This will make Ravens fans and the organization themselves rather nervous on the eve of the new season.

