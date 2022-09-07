NFL Rumors: Lamar Jackson reportedly makes decision on whether or not to play for Baltimore Ravens in 2022 amid contract holdout saga

Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league and is only 25 years old. The Baltimore Ravens will likely want to keep him indefinitely, as he's won an MVP and taken them to the playoffs multiple times. However, contract talks have stalled ahead of the official beginning of the 2022 season.

The young quarterback is entering the final year of his rookie contract that began in 2018. He is on a fifth-year rookie option for $23,016,000. Jackson wanted an extension before the season began, but that hasn't happened yet.

There were rumors that the former MVP might hold out for a new contract, and even sit out regular-season games if necessary.

Getting a long-term deal is important to him, perhaps even more so than a couple of early regular-season games. However, new reports suggest that it's very unlikely that Jackson will miss a game.

The Washington Post's Mark Maske wrote that there's pessimism over the Ravens being able to get a deal done. But that likely won't affect Jackson's availability.

It's not impossible for the quarterback to sit out, but it looks like he'll be in uniform to face the New York Jets on Sunday.

What kind of deal could Lamar Jackson be in line for?

Every mega deal that gets signed by an NFL quarterback is good news for Lamar Jackson. For example, Kyler Murray just signed a deal worth $46.1 million a year. He's never won an MVP or a playoff game.

Russell Wilson has also not won an MVP or even received a vote and is 33 years old. He was just extended by the Denver Broncos to the tune of $49 million a year.

Deshaun Watson hasn't played in a while and won't play for 11 games this year and received $46 million. Jackson, rightfully so, probably expects to get at least those kinds of numbers.

The Baltimore Ravens might hesitate to sign him for a lengthy contract. The former Louisville product does not have a large frame and his style of play leaves him open to hits.

Patrick Mahomes was signed through 2032 by the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Ravens will probably not offer that length of a contract to Jackson.

Lamar Jackson will probably get something like a four-year, $192 million contract. That will make him the third-highest paid quarterback in the league. Whether it will be from Baltimore remains to be seen, though.

