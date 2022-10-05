"Keep me off the Sports Channel" - Antonio Brown signals he is done with NFL in cryptic new social media post

Antonio Brown will always be known as a former NFL star. He was one of the best wide receivers of all time and a consistent threat during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. What was once a Hall of Fame track may have since fallen apart, but he will still always be known as an incredible wide receiver.

With no NFL attention lately, Brown seems to have shifted his focus to making music. His YouTube channel features a few music videos and he even performed at Rolling Loud.

He is only 34 and could still play in the NFL, but it doesn't appear he's interested in doing so. His latest cryptic tweet suggests as much.

AB @AB84 Ima Rock Star not Football Player



Keep me off the Sports Channel



Can I Live



Vacation Mode



Cashew King

Cashew new Champagne of Nuts

In it, he states that he's a rock star not a football player and asks to have his name and likeness cease being featured on sports channels like ESPN or NBC Sports.

Despite not being on an NFL team, Brown has been featured on those sports channels he mentioned for incredibly lewd behavior in Dubai and an inappropriate meme shared of Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen as divorce reports come out.

It doesn't seem very likely that any team will call the former wide receiver at this point, but Brown seems to be trying to play that card first. If he's not interested, then the narrative changes in his favor.

Is Antonio Brown really done with the NFL?

This is a question that has been asked since Brown infamously stripped down and ran off the field and off the roster during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers match with the New York Jets late last season.

As his behavior continues to get worse, the answer seems to get clearer. At this stage, unless he completely turns it around or some NFL team loses every wide receiver they have, then it is highly unlikely he even gets a call from anyone.

Oakland Raiders v Arizona Cardinals

Going further, if the ex-wide receiver wants to maintain this facade that he doesn't want to play football anymore, that only decreases his chances of getting a call. If he's serious, then he wouldn't even answer that hypothetical call anyway.

There are wide receiver needy teams, but time is running out. He's not going to garner any interest for a while and he's not getting any younger.

He's not officially retired from the NFL, but he is almost assuredly done with football.

