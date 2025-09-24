  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Keeta Vaccaro drops 4-word message for her daughter while Tyreek Hill deals with trade rumors

Keeta Vaccaro drops 4-word message for her daughter while Tyreek Hill deals with trade rumors

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 24, 2025 18:16 GMT
In the midst of her divorce from Tyreek Hill, Keeta Vaccaro shared a sweet moment with their daughter. (Photos via Keeta Vaccaro
In the midst of her divorce from Tyreek Hill, Keeta Vaccaro shared a sweet moment with their daughter. (Photos via Keeta Vaccaro's Instagram/ Getty Images)

Keeta Vaccaro is currently in the midst of a tumultuous divorce from Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. In the meantime, Vaccaro is taking her every opportunity to share quality time with her ten-month-old daughter, Capri.

Ad

Vaccaro shared a video of her getting her daughter out of her crib in a video on Instagram. She then snuggled her daughter in her arms and added a sweet caption that her infant daughter was the 'love of her life.'

"The love of my life 🤍"-Keeta Vaccaro wrote on Instagram.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Keeta Vaccaro's sweet moment with her infant daughter comes as news of her estranged husband's NFL career circulates. The 0-3 Miami Dolphins are interested in trading the wide receiver, but the domestic violence allegations Vaccaro has made against him, have teams apprehensive.

In court documents surrounding their divorce, Vaccaro accused Hill of domestic violence on several occasions throughout their marriage. The National Football League launched an investigation into the matter and that has led to trade talks halting.

Ad

Tyreek Hill has continued to deny all allegations made against him regarding Vaccaro.

Keeta Vaccaro shared sweet video of infant daughter learning to swim

Earlier this week, Keeta Vaccaro shared a sweet video of her daughter Capri learning to swim. She can be seen taking her daughter to the pool and meeting with the instructor and then watched as her daughter learned life saving skills.

Ad

In the caption of the Instagram video, she proclaimed that her baby daughter will be swimming on her own in 'no time.' Vaccaro then cuddled her daughter after her swimming lesson.

"My sweetie will be swimming in no time @capri_hill"-Vaccaro wrote.
Ad

Vaccaro and Tyreek Hill announced his May 2024 that they were expecting their first child together. The former couple, who married in November 2023, then welcomed Capri in November 2024.

Vaccaro filed for divorce from Tyreek Hill in April, just one day after police were called to their Miami condo after a report of an assault. Vaccaro's mother called police after she allegedly witnessed the wide receiver throwing a laptop and put his hands on his now estranged wife.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications