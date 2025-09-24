Keeta Vaccaro drops 4-word message for her daughter while Tyreek Hill deals with trade rumors

Keeta Vaccaro is currently in the midst of a tumultuous divorce from Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. In the meantime, Vaccaro is taking her every opportunity to share quality time with her ten-month-old daughter, Capri. Vaccaro shared a video of her getting her daughter out of her crib in a video on Instagram. She then snuggled her daughter in her arms and added a sweet caption that her infant daughter was the 'love of her life.'&quot;The love of my life 🤍&quot;-Keeta Vaccaro wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKeeta Vaccaro's sweet moment with her infant daughter comes as news of her estranged husband's NFL career circulates. The 0-3 Miami Dolphins are interested in trading the wide receiver, but the domestic violence allegations Vaccaro has made against him, have teams apprehensive.In court documents surrounding their divorce, Vaccaro accused Hill of domestic violence on several occasions throughout their marriage. The National Football League launched an investigation into the matter and that has led to trade talks halting. Tyreek Hill has continued to deny all allegations made against him regarding Vaccaro.Keeta Vaccaro shared sweet video of infant daughter learning to swimEarlier this week, Keeta Vaccaro shared a sweet video of her daughter Capri learning to swim. She can be seen taking her daughter to the pool and meeting with the instructor and then watched as her daughter learned life saving skills. In the caption of the Instagram video, she proclaimed that her baby daughter will be swimming on her own in 'no time.' Vaccaro then cuddled her daughter after her swimming lesson. &quot;My sweetie will be swimming in no time @capri_hill&quot;-Vaccaro wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVaccaro and Tyreek Hill announced his May 2024 that they were expecting their first child together. The former couple, who married in November 2023, then welcomed Capri in November 2024.Vaccaro filed for divorce from Tyreek Hill in April, just one day after police were called to their Miami condo after a report of an assault. Vaccaro's mother called police after she allegedly witnessed the wide receiver throwing a laptop and put his hands on his now estranged wife.