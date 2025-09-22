Tyreek Hill’s estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro enjoys pool day with daughter Capri in one-piece swimsuit

Keeta Vaccaro, the estranged wife of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, shared a video of her and their 10-month-old daughter, Capri, spending time together in the pool. In the clip, posted on Monday, Vaccaro wore a one-piece swimsuit while guiding Capri through early swimming lessons.Narrating the video, Vaccaro explained their daily routine:“Every weekday, Capri and I spend just 10 to 15 minutes in the pool. It's short, but the consistency is where the magic happens. For the past two weeks, we've been focused on one powerful skill, which is floating on her back. It teaches her to stay calm in the water, close her mouth, shut her eyes, and trust her body to keep her safe.&quot;This is the very first stage of our four week survival swim boot camp. The goal isn't just swimming, it's learning how to save yourself. Even fully clothed, she'll know how to roll into her back and breathe. These lessons may look simple, but they build confidence, courage and skills that last a lifetime. One day, these minutes can make all the difference.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post comes amid ongoing and contentious divorce between Vaccaro and Hill. The couple married in 2023 and welcomed Capri in November. Vaccaro filed for divorce in April, a day after police were called to their home following a report of an assault. The call was reportedly made by Vaccaro’s mother. While Hill was not charged at the time, the incident led to an NFL review.In court documents, Vaccaro accused Hill of multiple instances of domestic violence throughout their marriage, including during her pregnancy. Hill has not publicly responded to the latest allegations.Keeta Vaccaro shared photos standing beside court-awarded BentleyAs the divorce between Keeta Vaccaro and Tyreek Hill moves forward, Hill has been ordered to provide monthly financial support for Vaccaro and their infant daughter, Capri. Vaccaro was also granted temporary use of the couple’s Miami condo and their white Bentley SUV.On Tuesday, Vaccaro shared photos of herself posing beside the Bentley. In the pictures, she’s standing next to the vehicle, dressed in a white halter-collared top and khaki shorts. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Keeta Vaccaro continues to speak out through legal filings, Hill has denied the allegations.Also Read: Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta celebrates daughter Capri's new milestone while NFL launches investigation on Dolphins WR