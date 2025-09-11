Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta celebrates daughter Capri's new milestone while NFL launches investigation on Dolphins WR

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro are currently in the midst of a divorce. Amid troubling allegations made against Hill and a current investigation into other concerning behavior, Vaccaro found some joy. She shared a video on Instagram of their nine-month-old daughter, Capri, taking her first steps. Vaccaro celebrated the moment with a short video of her daughter in a pink onesie walking across the room to her. &quot;9 months already.&quot;-Keeta Vaccaro shared View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKeeta Vaccaro filed for divorce from Tyreek Hill on April 7, 2025, just one day after police were called to their condo in Miami on reports of an assault. The wide receiver wasn't arrested but both Vaccaro and her mother recalled his violent behavior which included throwing a laptop on the ground and carrying their daughter towards a balcony.Divorce filings filed by Vaccaro mention several incidents of domestic violence which included events during her pregnancy with their daughter. According to the Daily Mail, these allegations have been denied by Tyreek Hill, but the National Football League has initiated an investigation, which follows league protocol.It's unclear whether Tyreek Hill will face a punishment from the Miami Dolphins or the NFL due to these allegations. Hill had four catches for a total of 40 yards in the Dolphins' 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro showed special beach walk with daughterKeeta Vaccaro may be in the midst of a volatile divorce with Tyreek Hill but she's enjoying the quiet moments with her daughter. Last week, the entrepreneur shared a video of her taking a sunset walk with her daughter on the beach. She said in the caption that she was 'romanticizing motherhood' as she took a special, quiet moment with her infant daughter. The mother-daughter duo wore matching white outfits for the occasion as they enjoyed the ambiance of the beach. &quot;Romanticizing motherhood, she’s my muse 🤍&quot;-Vaccaro captioned her post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKeeta Vaccaro announced in May 2024 that she was expecting her first child with Hill. Their daughter Capri was born on November 25, 2024.