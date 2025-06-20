Tyreek Hill's estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, opened up about her plans to strengthen her bond with their daughter, Capri, in a heartfelt social media post. On Wednesday, she shared a video on her Instagram story, from a tennis court.

In the clip, Keeta is seen on the court with Capri and revealed in the caption that she's learning to play tennis so they can enjoy the sport together one day.

"Getting better so I can play with Capri when she's ready," Vaccaro wrote in the caption of the IG Story.

Tyreek Hill’s estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro shares adorable plan to bond with daughter Capri through tennis/@keeta_vaccaro

Keeta Vaccaro has seemingly found a new hobby. She has been regularly practicing tennis. On Saturday, she shared a few more pictures of her practice session on Instagram.

"I've grown to really love the sport after learning how to hit correctly it's actually a really fun game," she wrote in the caption.

Tyreek Hill's estranged wife glammed up for her sports outing. She wore a white top and purple shorts, pairing them with white shoes. She also wore sunglasses.

Tyreek Hill's estranged wife, Keeta, shares "summer activities" with daughter, Capri

Keeta Vaccaro posted an adorable video with her daughter, Capri, on Instagram on June 12. She posted a reel of herself having fun in a swimming pool while the six-month-old baby girl was napping, resting in a pink baby swimming tube.

"Summer activities🌸 with my favorite girl @capri_hill" Vaccaro wrote.

Tyreek Hill's estranged wife wore a polka dot-printed bikini for the swimming session with her little daughter.

On May 11, she celebrated Mother's Day with her daughter and shared a post on Instagram. She posted a reel of her playing with Capri, captioning it:

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible women out there! Becoming a mom has been the greatest gift, and I feel so blessed to pour into Capri and give her everything she deserves and more.

"We recently started gymnastics to help build her coordination, confidence, and strength early on. Watching her grow and explore the world is the best feeling ever."

Keeta Vaccaro and Hill welcomed their daughter, Capri, in November 2024. However, just a few months later, in April, she filed for divorce from the NFL player.

