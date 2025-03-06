Pat McAfee called out Canadians for booing The Star-Spangled Banner during WWE's Elimination Chamber event in Toronto amid growing political tensions between their country and the United States. A former ESPN star now wants McAfee fired for the company because of this.

As last Saturday's broadcast was commencing, the former Indianapolis Colts punter-turned-sportscaster said:

“Kind of sucks that it’s in the terrible country of Canada, which booed our national anthem to start this entire thing. But it’s going to be a historic night for the WWE.”

On Monday, he attempted to make amends on his eponymous show:

“I understand now from the Canadians that they have a lot more passion for their country than I could have ever imagined. A lot of terrible things have been said about me, and I understand it. You boo my country, I called your country terrible, let’s shake hands.”

But this did not suffice for sportscaster-turned-political commentator Keith Olbermann, who wrote on his social media on Monday:

“A lot of us tried to warn the new espn management that the day would come when this idiot would draw them into a permanent political controversy and they could either be subsumed by it, or fire him. That day is today. Fire him.”

OutKick writer believes Pat McAfee should not have been made to apologize for Canada remarks

Another person who disagrees with Pat McAfee's apology is OutKick's Mike Gunzelman. However, he has a different reason - the former All-Pro/Pro Bowler did not have to. He begins:

"Pat McAfee is used to getting himself in hot water with his comments, but it's what he DIDN'T say that he should be praised for. Yet the media refuse to credit McAfee for standing up for his patriotic beliefs because it doesn't fit their narrative."

His first point of contention is that the comments occurred during a professionial wrestling event, where personalities are expected to be "in character" (face or heel). He then criticizes what he sees as "overreactions" and points out that it has "nothing to do with politics" and that it is not just Republicans who show respect for the flag.

Since that controversy, McAfee has dealt with reports of him backing out of NFL draft coverage by refuting Front Office Sports' initial report, calling it "bull****".

