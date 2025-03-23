Keith Taylor weds longtime GF Jaeden Hooker in Arizona’s desert with former Chiefs teammates in attendance

On Friday, Atlanta Falcons corner Keith Taylor wed his girlfriend of more than six years, Jaeden Hooker. The wedding featured an elegant black and white setting at El Chorro in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

The newlyweds' big day took place against the beautiful backdrop of the Camelback and Mummy Mountains, where they exchanged vows.

"The wedding was a dream come true," Hooker said on Saturday, via PEOPLE. "Something we have been talking about for years and it was amazing to see it come full circle. All of our friends and family that came out made it their mission to make sure we had the best weekend ever and it was amazing!"

The party hosted 140 guests, many of whom were his former Kansas City Chiefs teammates. The party was significant as Taylor left the Chiefs for the Falcons after the 20225 Super Bowl.

The couple made time for loved ones a priority by turning their celebration into a multi-day affair, starting with an intimate family dinner on Wednesday.

NFL players show up strong as Keith Taylor begins a new chapter

An All-Star roster of pro football players attended to wish Keith Taylor and Jaeden Hooker well.

Taylor's old Chiefs teammates traveled to Arizona, including Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson, Trent McDuffie, Deon Bush and Chamarri Conner. The guests also included players from around the league: Justin Reid (Saints), Irv Smith (Texans), Myles Bryant (Texans), Alex Cook (Bears), Levi Onwuzurike (Lions), Derrick Nnadi (Jets), Yetur Gross-Matos (49ers), Brian Burns (Giants), Roy Robertson-Harris (Giants) and Derrick Brown (Panthers).

"Being able to see and celebrate with everyone outside of just the wedding day was a huge priority to us," Hooker said on Saturday, via PEOPLE. "With the NFL schedule, it's really hard to find a time where you get to see everyone you love all at once and that made this weekend extra special."

The celebrations started days before the wedding. Thursday saw the bridal shower and the top golf lunch of the groom, with an all-white welcome party organized by Taylor's family in the evening.

Hooker wore a Casablanca bridal gown from McKenzie Jade's for the wedding as Lana Del Rey's "Video Games" was played. She wore her dress with "classic" Jimmy Choo shoes.

"What drew me to the dress was knowing it was custom and that I wouldn't be finding it again online and the drama of the lace and corset," Hooker said.

Tying a special touch to the ceremony, Taylor's father, a pastor, presided over the wedding.

The reception had sophisticated black and white decorations with green accents. Their black labrador, Cane, was also included in the wedding via subtle design hints throughout the decorations.

Following the ceremony, the bride put on an outfit created by a close friend for the after-party.

Taylor and Hooker became engaged on April 13, 2024, at Nobel Hotel Los Cabos in Mexico. They will be honeymooning in Saint Lucia later this month before embarking on their one-way journey to Atlanta to begin their new life together.

